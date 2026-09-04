Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) (“Arvinas” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that that management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET; webcast available here





on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET; webcast available Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 2:10 p.m. ET; webcast available here





on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 2:10 p.m. ET; webcast available Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 9:15 a.m. ET; webcast available here





All webcasts will also be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas, with its partner Pfizer, developed the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved PROTAC, a type of heterobifunctional protein degrader, which has been outlicensed to Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for exclusive global development, manufacturing, and commercialization.

Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through or into clinical development programs, including ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-027, targeting the polyglutamine-expanded androgen receptor, or polyQ-AR, in skeletal muscle for spinal-bulbar muscular atrophy, also known as Kennedy’s disease; and ARV-6723, targeting HPK1 for advanced solid tumors. Arvinas has also advanced ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for solid tumors, in the clinic, and previously announced plans to seek an out-licensing agreement for any additional clinical trials of ARV-806, including dose expansion or combination clinical trials. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com