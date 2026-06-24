Artiva Biotherapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases, today announced that Artiva management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 3:30 pm EDT.

To access the audio webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Artiva’s website. The archived audio webcast will remain available for replay on Artiva’s website for 90 days.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases. Artiva’s lead program, AlloNK® (also known as AB-101), is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. Artiva is developing AlloNK in combination with anti-CD20 antibodies in autoimmune disease, with the goal of delivering auto-CAR-T-like activity through a scalable, outpatient-administered treatment regimen compatible with community rheumatology settings. AlloNK is currently being evaluated across B-dell driven autoimmune diseases, including refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren disease, systemic sclerosis and myositis. Initial clinical data have demonstrated encouraging activity across multiple autoimmune indications, along with a tolerability profile supportive of outpatient administration. Artiva plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating AlloNK in refractory RA in 2026.

Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.artivabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: expectations of Artiva regarding the potential benefits, accessibility, effectiveness, safety and design of AlloNK®; Artiva's plan to initiate a registrational Phase 3 trial for AlloNK in 2026; and Artiva's participation in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of Artiva as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Artiva. Such statements reflect the current views of Artiva with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in developing product candidates and risks related to the legal and regulatory framework for the industry. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. These and other factors that may cause Artiva's actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in Artiva's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in Artiva's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, Artiva undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Contacts Investors Noopur Batsha Liffick, MPH NBL LifeSci Advisory LLC ir@artivabio.com Media Jessica Yingling, Ph.D. Little Dog Communications Inc. jessica@litldog.com Source: Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.