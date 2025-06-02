Arthrosi Announces Multiple Presentations at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress 2025

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company developing a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate (sUA) levels, flares, and dissolve tophi in gout and tophaceous gout patients, today announced the acceptance of two presentations at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress 2025 meeting, being held June 11-14, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentation Details:

Title: Safety and Tolerability of Pozdeutinurad (AR882) Treatment following Long-term Dosing in Patients with Chronic Gouty Arthritis and Subcutaneous Tophi.



Presenting Author: Robert Keenan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arthrosi Therapeutics



Format: Oral presentation



Abstract Number: OP0300



Date and Time: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:30am CEST

Title: Sustained Efficacy of Pozdeutinurad (AR882): Long-Term Effect of a Novel and Selective URAT1 Inhibitor in Patients with Chronic Gouty Arthritis.



Presenting Author: Robert Keenan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arthrosi Therapeutics



Format: Poster presentation



Abstract Number: POS1307



Date and Time: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 10:00am-3:00pm CEST

About Gout:

In the U.S., an estimated 13 million individuals are diagnosed with gout, ~2 million of which have tophaceous gout. Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can significantly diminish mobility, functionality, and overall quality of life. Gout emerges from the crystallization of uric acid within the joints and soft tissue, instigating painful flare-ups and chronic symptoms. The kidneys play a pivotal role in the process, as they are responsible for filtering out and excreting uric acid from the body. In over 90% of gout patients, underexcretion of uric acid results in the imbalanced and elevated sUA levels that can lead to the deposition of uric acid crystals. It's essential to monitor and manage sUA levels as part of comprehensive gout treatment and prevention strategies.

About Arthrosi:

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is focused on developing pozdeutinurad (AR882), a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate levels, flares and tophi in patients with gout. Pozdeutinurad has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety compared to SOC in Phase 2 studies as well as impressive results in achieving complete resolution of tophi in a Phase 2b study. Arthrosi is currently advancing pozdeutinurad in a pivotal Phase 3 program.

Media Contact:



Shunqi Yan, PhD



Founder & Chief Operating Officer



shunqi.yan@arthrosi.com

Investor Contact:



Precision AQ



Alex Lobo



212-698-8802



alex.lobo@precisionaq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthrosi-announces-multiple-presentations-at-the-european-alliance-of-associations-for-rheumatology-eular-congress-2025-302470196.html

SOURCE Arthrosi Therapeutics