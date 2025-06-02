SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Arthrosi Announces Multiple Presentations at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress 2025

June 2, 2025 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company developing a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate (sUA) levels, flares, and dissolve tophi in gout and tophaceous gout patients, today announced the acceptance of two presentations at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress 2025 meeting, being held June 11-14, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentation Details:

Title: Safety and Tolerability of Pozdeutinurad (AR882) Treatment following Long-term Dosing in Patients with Chronic Gouty Arthritis and Subcutaneous Tophi.

Presenting Author: Robert Keenan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arthrosi Therapeutics

Format: Oral presentation

Abstract Number: OP0300

Date and Time: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:30am CEST

Title: Sustained Efficacy of Pozdeutinurad (AR882): Long-Term Effect of a Novel and Selective URAT1 Inhibitor in Patients with Chronic Gouty Arthritis.

Presenting Author: Robert Keenan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arthrosi Therapeutics

Format: Poster presentation

Abstract Number: POS1307

Date and Time: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 10:00am-3:00pm CEST

About Gout:

In the U.S., an estimated 13 million individuals are diagnosed with gout, ~2 million of which have tophaceous gout. Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can significantly diminish mobility, functionality, and overall quality of life. Gout emerges from the crystallization of uric acid within the joints and soft tissue, instigating painful flare-ups and chronic symptoms. The kidneys play a pivotal role in the process, as they are responsible for filtering out and excreting uric acid from the body. In over 90% of gout patients, underexcretion of uric acid results in the imbalanced and elevated sUA levels that can lead to the deposition of uric acid crystals. It's essential to monitor and manage sUA levels as part of comprehensive gout treatment and prevention strategies.

About Arthrosi:

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is focused on developing pozdeutinurad (AR882), a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate levels, flares and tophi in patients with gout. Pozdeutinurad has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety compared to SOC in Phase 2 studies as well as impressive results in achieving complete resolution of tophi in a Phase 2b study. Arthrosi is currently advancing pozdeutinurad in a pivotal Phase 3 program.

Media Contact:

Shunqi Yan, PhD

Founder & Chief Operating Officer

shunqi.yan@arthrosi.com

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ

Alex Lobo

212-698-8802

alex.lobo@precisionaq.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthrosi-announces-multiple-presentations-at-the-european-alliance-of-associations-for-rheumatology-eular-congress-2025-302470196.html

SOURCE Arthrosi Therapeutics

