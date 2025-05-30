Artera Presenting Validation Data at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting Highlighting How Multimodal AI Platform (MMAI) is Advancing Personalized Cancer Care

Oral presentation selected for Best of ASCO 2025 in recognition of quality, rigor, and impact

First validated algorithm to identify high-risk non-metastatic prostate cancer patients most likely to benefit from added androgen receptor pathway inhibitors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artera, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI)-based prognostic and predictive cancer tests, today announced the presentation of two new abstracts at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, including an oral presentation selected for Best of ASCO 2025, an honor reserved for studies with the greatest potential to shape the future of cancer care.

The featured oral presentation showcases the first validated MMAI algorithm—used in the ArteraAI Prostate Test—to identify high-risk, non-metastatic prostate cancer patients who are likely to benefit from adding androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPIs) to standard therapy. The STAMPEDE trial helped to establish ARPIs as the standard of care treatment for high-risk patients, but adoption of ARPIs has been uneven, likely due to concerns over side effects and follow-up care.

The study, conducted as part of the STAMPEDE trial, evaluated the addition of ARPIs—specifically abiraterone acetate + prednisolone—to standard androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and radiation. Artera’s model identified that only 25% of high-risk patients derived meaningful benefit from ARPI intensification, suggesting the opportunity to spare up to 75% of this cohort from unnecessary toxicities.

“This data helps answer one of the most critical questions in cancer care: which patients will benefit from added treatment, and which will not,” said Nick James, MD, PhD, Professor of Prostate and Bladder Cancer Research at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Consultant Clinical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. While traditional tests flag patients at risk of poor outcomes, they don’t personalize treatment decisions. Our collaboration with Artera allows us to uncover patterns invisible to the human eye and optimize treatments like never before. The AI tool allows us to connect beneficial treatments to the patient, while sparing those who may suffer unnecessary side effects, or even premature death, if they receive ARPIs they don’t need.”

In addition to the oral presentation, Artera will also present a poster featuring external validation of its MMAI platform in men who have undergone radical prostatectomy (RP) for localized prostate cancer. The study demonstrates that the RP MMAI model is an independent prognostic tool for predicting biochemical recurrence (BCR) and long-term outcomes, even when controlling for clinical risk models. Artera’s solution works with routine pathology and clinical data and does not require extra tissue or complex molecular testing, making it broadly scalable, cost-effective, and faster to implement.

“We are proud to see Artera’s MMAI platform recognized with two abstracts at ASCO, including an oral presentation selected for Best of ASCO,” said Timothy Showalter, Chief Medical Officer of Artera. “These studies reinforce our commitment to the rigorous clinical validation of the ArteraAI Prostate Test and our broader MMAI platform. Together, they reflect our mission to empower clinicians and patients with personalized, actionable insights that support confident, shared decision-making in prostate cancer care.”

The studies presented by Artera add to the growing body of evidence that its MMAI platform can inform real-time clinical decisions and bring personalized cancer care to broader patient populations. For more information on Artera, visit Artera.ai.

Presentations at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting include:

Oral Presentation: Multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) model to identify benefit from 2nd-generation androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPI) in high-risk non-metastatic prostate cancer patients from STAMPEDE.

Abstract Number: 5001

Session Type and Title: Oral Session - Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 3rd at 9:45 a.m. CT

Poster Presentation: External validation of a pathology-based multimodal artificial intelligence biomarker for predicting prostate cancer outcomes after prostatectomy.

Abstract Number: 5106

Session Type and Title: Poster Session - Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Date and Time: Monday, June 2nd at 9:00 a.m. CT

About Artera

Artera is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tests to personalize cancer therapy. Artera offers an AI-enabled test that is the first of its kind to provide both prognostic and predictive results for patients with localized prostate cancer: ArteraAI Prostate Test.

Artera’s multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker test leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient’s biopsy and their clinical data. The AI combines this information to determine their prognosis and predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and has been validated using many Phase 3 randomized trials.

Artera’s laboratory is CLIA-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited. The ArteraAI Prostate Test is clinically available through Artera’s laboratory in Jacksonville, Florida, and can be ordered online at artera.ai.

