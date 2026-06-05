Artera Expands Its Validated Multimodal AI Platform to Metastatic Hormone‑Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mHSPC)

First digital pathology-based test to provide individual risk estimates to help inform treatment planning in mHSPC

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artera, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI)-based prognostic and predictive cancer tests, today announced the clinical availability of the ArteraAI Prostate Test (mHSPC), the first digital pathology–based prognostic test designed to help inform treatment planning for patients with metastatic hormone‑sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

mHSPC is a diverse disease state with widely variable outcomes, requiring complex treatment decisions that can significantly impact both survival and quality of life. While traditional clinical factors provide general prognostic insight, they do not offer individualized risk. The ArteraAI Prostate Test (mHSPC) addresses this gap by delivering a patient‑specific estimate of 5‑year prostate cancer–specific mortality (PCSM) in patients treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) plus an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI).

“Artera’s platform was built to bring greater clarity to cancer treatment decisions,” said Andre Esteva, CEO of Artera. “With our expansion into metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, we are excited to leverage our validated MMAI approach for a more complex stage of disease, helping guide treatment decisions with greater confidence.”

The ArteraAI Prostate Test (mHSPC) builds on Artera’s established biopsy‑based MMAI model used in localized prostate cancer and was further validated in patients with mHSPC receiving ADT plus ARPI as significantly prognostic for prostate cancer–specific mortality.

“As treatment options for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer have evolved, tools to accurately assess individual patient risk in the context of modern combination therapy have not fully evolved alongside them,” said Calvin Chao, MD, PhD, Vice President of Medical Science at Artera. “This clinically validated test is poised to help clinicians better tailor treatment intensity and duration to the individual patient.”

The ArteraAI Prostate Test (mHSPC) is available through Artera and its commercial partner, Tempus, supporting broad and convenient access within existing clinical workflows.

To learn more about the ArteraAI Prostate Test (mHSPC) and how to order, visit artera.ai/mhspc.

About Artera

Artera is a global leader in precision medicine, leveraging multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) to personalize cancer care. Artera’s MMAI platform leverages a patient’s digitized histopathology images along with the patient’s clinical data to determine cancer aggressiveness and predict therapy benefit. This approach has been validated in multiple Phase 3 randomized trials across different cancers and is available in multiple versions across the globe.

Artera’s FDA-authorized software products include ArteraAI Prostate (de novo authorization) and ArteraAI Breast (510(k) clearance). In addition, Artera has received CE Marking for its prostate and breast cancer in vitro diagnostic tests, supporting regulated availability in international markets.

Artera’s flagship product, the ArteraAI Prostate Test, is commercially available as a laboratory-developed test in the US and internationally through its distribution partners. The ArteraAI Prostate Test is the first of its kind to deliver both prognostic and predictive insights for patients with prostate cancer, empowering clinicians and patients to make more informed treatment decisions.

Artera’s headquarters is based in Los Altos, California, while its CLIA-certified and clinical laboratory is located in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information about Artera, visit artera.ai.

Media:

Vanessa Donohue

Antenna Group

artera@antennagroup.com