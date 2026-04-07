ArtemiLife Nears Milestone in Landmark Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial

Phase 2 Trial of ArtemiCafé® Decaf at University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Approaches Completion

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtemiLife, the innovator behind ArtemiCafé® Decaf, a commercially available decaffeinated coffee infused with a controlled dose of Artemisia annua, is pleased to announce that its groundbreaking Phase 2 clinical trial for prostate cancer maintenance is nearing its conclusion. Conducted in collaboration with the University of Kentucky's Markey Cancer Center, the trial has been investigating whether ArtemiCafé® Decaf can serve as a maintenance therapy to reduce and/or stabilize rising prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels in men with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer following localized treatment.

Biochemical recurrence, a rising PSA following surgery or radiation, affects an estimated 50–90% of men with high-risk prostate cancer and represents one of the most challenging and underserved gaps in oncology care.

Following the successful completion of Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials (NCT04805333), ArtemiLife and Markey Cancer Center researchers set out to explore whether a daily regimen of ArtemiCafé® Decaf, consumed as four cups per day over 24 weeks, could offer men in this situation a natural, tolerable, and integrative option to delay or avoid more aggressive intervention. The trial (NCT05478239) commenced patient enrollment in August 2023, with researchers monitoring PSA levels, testosterone, and key biomarkers of the NRF2/KEAP1 signaling pathway throughout the treatment period.

As the trial approaches its final stages, ArtemiLife is building toward a full data readout and anticipates sharing results with the medical community. While specific outcomes cannot yet be disclosed, the company is proud of the rigor and depth of this collaboration with Markey Cancer Center, Kentucky's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In tandem with this clinical milestone, ArtemiLife is pleased to announce the completion of a new production run of ArtemiCafé® Decaf. Fresh supply is now available for consumers who have come to rely on ArtemiCafé® as part of their daily wellness routine, as well as for new customers looking to integrate this science-backed product into their lives. Available throughout the United States at artemilife.com.

Each batch of ArtemiCafé® Decaf is produced to exacting standards to deliver a consistent, controlled dose of Artemisia annua, the same formulation used in both Markey Cancer Center clinical trials.

ArtemiCafé® Decaf is made from Artemisia annua, a plant with a centuries-long history in traditional medicine and best known as the source of artemisinin, the gold standard antimalarial compound. Emerging laboratory research has revealed that artesunate, a derivative of artemisinin, exhibits meaningful anti-tumor activity, including the ability to target androgen receptor pathways and reduce prostate cancer cell proliferation.

The approaching conclusion of the prostate cancer trial is not an endpoint, it is a launching pad. ArtemiLife's next phase of its clinical mission includes expanding into:

Breast Cancer — Exploring ArtemiCafé®'s potential role in maintenance therapy for breast cancer patients following standard treatment.

— Exploring ArtemiCafé®'s potential role in maintenance therapy for breast cancer patients following standard treatment. Lung Cancer — Investigating whether Artemisia annua compounds may support outcomes in one of the most prevalent and deadly cancers globally.

— Investigating whether compounds may support outcomes in one of the most prevalent and deadly cancers globally. Preventive Applications — Evaluating the role of regular consumption of ArtemiCafé® as a proactive health tool in cancer-prevention contexts.

— Evaluating the role of regular consumption of ArtemiCafé® as a proactive health tool in cancer-prevention contexts. Expanded Product Development — Scaling ArtemiLife's product line to meet growing consumer and clinical demand.

Results of the ovarian cancer Phase 1 clinical trial, revealed promising safety and tolerability findings that were presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology annual meeting in Seattle in 2025, demonstrating ArtemiLife's ability to move fluidly across cancer types with a single, accessible product. That momentum now positions the company for broader clinical investment.

"We are at a pivotal moment," said Adam Maust, CEO of ArtemiLife. "Our mission has always been to support scientific advances through a product that fits seamlessly into people's daily lives. As we conclude this prostate trial we look forward to continuing the movement that is redefining how we think about cancer maintenance, one cup at a time."

About ArtemiLife: ArtemiLife is a health and wellness company founded on the mission of helping people take control of their well-being. The company's flagship product, ArtemiCafé® Decaf, is the only commercially available coffee containing a controlled dose of Artemisia annua. ArtemiLife collaborates with the University of Kentucky's Markey Cancer Center on oncology research and sources all Artemisia annua from Kentucky farms. For more information, visit www.artemilife.com.

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SOURCE ArtemiLife