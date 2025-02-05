ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced its participation in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually.

Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO of ARS Pharma and Eric Karas, Chief Commercial Officer of ARS Pharma will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 2:40 p.m. ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here, and in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® 2 mg (trade name EURneffy® in the EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients who weigh 30 kg or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

ARS Investor Contacts:

Justin Chakma

ARS Pharmaceuticals

justinc@ars-pharma.com

ARS Media Contact:

Christy Curran

Sam Brown Inc.

christycurran@sambrown.com