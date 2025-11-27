ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect themselves from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced its participation at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, December 2-4, 2025, in New York.

Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO and Eric Karas, Chief Commercial Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 3 at 2:30 pm ET with Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here, and in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

