SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast for its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

May 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and business highlights.

Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event. To access the webcast and slides, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 15 kg or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Justin Chakma, ARS Pharma
justinc@ars-pharma.com

Media Contact:
Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.
christycurran@sambrown.com
615.414.8668


Southern California Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Earnings
Amgen Advocates For ‘Pro-Growth Tax Policy’ Instead of Tariffs to Boost Domestic Manufacturing
May 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Flat 3d isometric businessman hands show thumb up finger gesture to business winner. Business success concept.
Earnings
Lilly Unfazed as CVS Picks Novo’s Side in Obesity Market Battle
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative design. Desperate employee, office worker standing near question mark symbolizing business struggles, options. Choosing strategy for achieving goal. Concept of business, career development
Earnings
Tariffs Keep Biogen Execs Busy in Q1 but Impacts Expected To Be Minimal
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Moderna Misses Q1 Revenue Expectations, Plans Another $1.5B in Cuts
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong