Aro Biotherapeutics Reports Therapeutic Potential of Centyrin – IFIH1 siRNA Conjugate for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

Oral presentation at the Breakthrough T1D Clinical & Research Congress highlights preclinical studies showing reduced blood glucose levels, delayed disease onset, and improved survival in a Type 1 diabetes mouse model

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aro Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing potent and tissue-targeted short-interfering RNA (siRNA) medicines, today announced preclinical data highlighting the therapeutic potential of its proprietary CD71 Centyrin – IFIH1 siRNA conjugate for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The findings were presented in an oral presentation at the Breakthrough T1D Clinical & Research Congress in Philadelphia, PA on October 10, 2026.

IFIH1/MDA5 is a genetically validated but historically intractable target in autoimmune diseases, including Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Small molecule inhibitors have been unsuccessful, and monoclonal antibody strategies are not viable due to the intracellular localization of the MDA5 protein. Systemically delivered oligonucleotides are largely restricted to the liver, significantly limiting extrahepatic targeting. Aro’s clinically validated CD71 targeting Centyrin is conjugated to an siRNA against IFIH1 mRNA (which encodes for the MDA5 protein) for delivery to CD71 receptor-expressing cells, including immune cells and the pancreas. The conjugate was tested on primary human immune cells in vitro and tested systemically in a murine model of T1D for efficacy.

“We are excited to continue to expand the potential indications of our Centyrin platform, which has already shown excellent translation in our recently completed Ph1b clinical study in Late-onset Pompe disease,” said Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Aro Biotherapeutics. “Intractable targets like IFIH1/MDA5 that require extra-hepatic delivery are where we believe the Centyrin platform has significant advantages, and we are excited to share this preclinical data demonstrating the utility of our technology in providing potential benefit to patients.”

In vitro, the conjugate demonstrated efficient uptake and robust target knock down in primary human dendritic cells, resulting in attenuation of Type 1 interferon production, a known driver of T1D pathogenesis. In the hallmark Non-Obese Diabetic T1D disease model in mice, the conjugate dramatically reduced blood glucose levels, resulting in suppression of overall T1D incidence as well as improved survival when compared to untreated controls. RNA sequencing of pancreatic tissue confirmed preservation of insulin production and genes associated with beta cell health in the conjugate treated animals.

“Broadening our arsenal of approved disease modifying drugs for Type 1 Diabetes would be highly beneficial for both physicians and patients. IFIH1 has historically been considered a difficult to drug target, and the ability to modulate it remains a compelling approach for new drug development in this space,” commented Jane Buckner, M.D., President of the Benaroya Research Institute. “Data confirming the potency of the Centyrin-IFIH1 siRNA conjugate across various IFIH1 alleles as well as its impact on T1D incidence in disease models represents a step forward in targeting IFIH1.”

About T1D

Type 1 Diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition where the body mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, rendering it unable to make insulin. This results in a progressive disease that requires lifelong management of blood sugar with constant monitoring and administration of insulin either through pumps or injection. Globally, an estimated 9.5 million people live with the condition1.

About Aro Biotherapeutics

Aro Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company working to develop potent and versatile tissue-targeted short-interfering RNA (siRNA) medicines for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases and diseases with high unmet medical need. The company is developing a wholly owned pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a diverse set of diseases, employing a proprietary protein technology called Centyrins, which are small proteins engineered for exceptional efficiency, versatility, and safety. For more information, visit https://www.AroBiotx.com/.

Contact:

Mark Laurenzi

mlaurenzi@arobiotx.com

215-544-1183

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