Arletta Pharma Solutions Appoints Jeannette Jager-van Dijk as Chief Executive Officer

Jeannette Jager, CEO Arletta Pharma Solutions Jeannette Jager van Dijk, appointed Chief Executive Officer of Arletta Pharma Solutions, effective September 1, 2026.

www.arlettapharmasolutions.com

Global women’s health executive to lead Arletta in its development strategy focused on advancing Lybrido™’s (sildenafil/testosterone) Phase 2 MONARCH study following positive FDA correspondence

Effective September 1, 2026

Over 30 years of successful global commercial, marketing and product development leadership in women’s health, including U.S.-based leadership of the Livial® (tibolone) development, registration and marketing at Organon

Joining Arletta as the Company prepares to initiate its planned U.S. Phase 2 MONARCH study of Lybrido™, following productive clinical study design correspondence from FDA

Shall lead Arletta’s strategic focus in U.S. as the Company’s primary near-term commercial market

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, September 1, 2026 -- Arletta Pharma Solutions , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for women with Female Sexual Disorders (FSD), today announced the appointment of Jeannette Jager-van Dijk (picture) as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Mrs. Jager-van Dijk is a global pharmaceutical executive with more than three decades of leadership experience in women’s health, vaccines and specialty pharmaceuticals, including U.S.-based responsibility for the development, registration and commercialization of women’s health products.

Mrs. Jager-van Dijk assumes the role at an important stage in Arletta’s development. Arletta recently received written feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the proposed design of MONARCH, its planned U.S. Phase 2 study of Lybrido™, the Arletta’s lead investigational on-demand, dual-action therapy for women with Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder (FSIAD) and Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD). The Agency supported core elements of the proposed study design and provided guidance relevant to the potential future development pathway for Lybrido™.

As Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Jager-van Dijk will lead the Company through the transition from regulatory alignment to clinical execution.

Her appointment also reflects Arletta’s strategic decision to concentrate its efforts on the United States, which the Company expects to be its principal regulatory and commercial market over the coming years. In this role, Mrs. Jager-van Dijk will be responsible for corporate strategy, clinical execution, financing strategy and engagement with U.S. investors, regulators, and potential strategic partners.

Manuel Voll, MsC, Chairman of Arletta’s Supervisory Board, said: “Jeannette is exactly the leader Arletta needs at this stage. She combines rare depth in women’s health with a proven track record of building and commercializing pharmaceutical products in the United States and globally, and she has led large international organizations through periods of significant change. With the FDA’s recent feedback on the proposed MONARCH study and our laser focus on the U.S. market, Arletta is entering the most important operational phase in its history. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I am delighted to welcome Jeannette and look forward to working with her to bring Lybrido™ closer to the women who need it.”

Jeannette Jager-van Dijk, Chief Executive Officer of Arletta Pharma Solutions, commented: “I am proud and honored to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Arletta. HSDD, FSIAD and related female sexual disorders affect the daily lives, relationships and self-confidence of millions of women, and the treatment options available today fall far short of what patients deserve. Women need a therapy that genuinely works, that is well tolerated, and that fits the reality of their lives. Bringing such a solution to market quickly is not a nice-to-have, it is an obligation to women who have waited far too long. With the FDA’s recent feedback, we have a clear line of sight to Phase 2 in the United States, and my priority is to execute with discipline, urgency and scientific rigor so that an effective treatment reaches women as soon as responsibly possible.”

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About Jeannette Jager-van Dijk

Mrs. Jager-van Dijk held a series of senior women’s health positions at Organon and its successors. Based in New Jersey as member of the Global Venture Team, she was responsible for the clinical development program, regulatory submission and marketing of Livial® (tibolone) for vasomotor symptoms in the United States and Japan and for the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis, including supportive Phase 3/4 trials for labeling changes and new indications. She subsequently served as Senior Director Marketing Europe Gynecology, leading the European strategy for Livial® and the merger and hand-over to Schering-Plough. She was Chair and spokesperson for the National Foundation for the Education on Menopause in the Netherlands.

She most recently served as Global Marketing Director Drug Products at DSM Pharmaceuticals, where she was a member of the business unit management team and jointly accountable for the definition and implementation of the business strategy, including global product line strategies, regulatory strategy, pharmacovigilance and life cycle management.

Before DSM, she spent nearly seven years at Crucell/Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson company, as Director Global Marketing and Commercial leader Asia Pacific, where she led an international team of marketing and sales directors based in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific and was responsible for global marketing and sales strategy for vaccines, business development evaluation and global post-marketing surveillance for divested and legacy vaccines.

About MONARCH

MONARCH is the proposed name for Arletta’s U.S. Phase 2 clinical study of Lybrido™ and is intended to support the next stage of the Company’s development strategy. The study name aligns with Arletta’s butterfly-inspired brand identity and symbolizes transition, progression and focused forward momentum.

About Lybrido™

Lybrido™ is an investigational on-demand, dual-action therapy designed to address both the psychological and physiological components of Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder (FSIAD) and Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD). The treatment consists of a novel dual-route, dual-release fixed-dose combination with testosterone for sublingual administration and sildenafil in a delayed-immediate-release core designed to synchronize sexual motivation and genital arousal responses.

About Arletta Pharma Solutions

Arletta Pharma Solutions is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, previously known as Freya Pharma Solutions, focused on developing effective pharmaceutical therapies for FSIAD/HSDD, building upon more than fifteen years of rigorous scientific research. The Company's core asset under development is Lybrido™, designed to address FSIAD/HSDD through an innovative on-demand dual-action mechanism that targets both psychological and physiological components of female sexual dysfunction.

Based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Arletta Pharma Solutions aims to offer patients a convenient, personalized on-demand solution for this recognized unmet medical need affecting millions of women worldwide. The Company's name, derived from a rare butterfly species, symbolizes transformation, beauty, and freedom, concepts that resonate deeply with women's healthcare and the Company's mission to empower women to take control of their sexual health.

For further information please contact:

Arletta Pharma Solutions, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Marcel Wijma, Chief Business Officer

marcel@arlettapharmasolutions.com

For media:

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 538 16 427

E: lmelens@lifespring.nl

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Arletta Pharma Solutions’ clinical development plans, regulatory strategy and future prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Lybrido™ is an investigational product that has not been approved by any regulatory authority.





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