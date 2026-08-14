Arisan Therapeutics Selected for NIAID Contract Award to Develop a Therapeutic Small Molecule Viral Entry Inhibitor as a Medical Countermeasure for Filovirus Infection

Contract Valued at Up to $24 million Supports IND-Enabling Studies for Arisan’s Lead Candidate with Demonstrated Activity Against Multiple Ebolaviruses





CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arisan Therapeutics, Inc., a biodefense and emerging infectious disease pharmaceutical development company, today announced that it has been selected for a contract award from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, to support the development of its lead compound, an orally administered, broad-spectrum small-molecule antiviral candidate for Ebola virus disease. NIAID has made an initial award of $3 million to Arisan Therapeutics with further funding of up to a total of $24 million available over the course of the contract if all contract options are exercised.

Arisan’s selection was made under NIAID’s Broad Agency Announcement (BAA2025-1) for "Development of Medical Countermeasures for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases," Research Area 002, “Development of Direct Acting Antivirals for Viral Families of Pandemic Potential.” This project will be funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N93026C00012.

The candidate is a potent small-molecule viral-entry inhibitor with demonstrated preclinical activity against three major human-pathogenic filoviruses: Ebola virus, Sudan virus, and Bundibugyo virus. The compound also demonstrated statistically significant post-exposure therapeutic efficacy in a Sudan virus STAT1-knockout mouse model. NIAID provided previous support to Arisan for the discovery and optimization of filovirus entry inhibitors, laying the foundation for the candidate that will be advanced through the new contract.

Contract Scope: IND-Enabling Studies and Phase 1 Development

The anticipated contract covers an 11-month base period of work with option periods available to reach multiple critical milestones, focused on IND-enabling preclinical studies and Phase 1 clinical development, including:

Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) process development and drug substance production

Pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and nonclinical safety screening studies

Preclinical safety and efficacy small animal model studies (dose-range finding and toxicology studies)

Nonhuman primate pharmacokinetics, dose-range finding, and delayed efficacy studies

IND application preparation and submission to the FDA

Phase 1 first-in-human (FIH) safety and pharmacokinetics study design and initiation



Funding beyond the base period is subject to successful completion of defined milestones, NIAID review, exercise of contract options, and the availability of funds.

Potential Regulatory Incentives

Filovirus diseases are included among the diseases eligible under FDA’s Tropical Disease Priority Review Voucher program. If the candidate is approved under a qualifying New Drug Application and satisfies all applicable statutory requirements. Arisan may be eligible to receive a transferable Priority Review Voucher.

"We are honored to have been selected by NIAID and excited about the opportunity to advance our lead candidate as a potential next-generation oral, broad-spectrum medical countermeasure and the first small-molecule therapeutic specifically designed for filovirus infection," said Ken McCormack, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arisan Therapeutics. "With its combination of broad-spectrum activity, oral administration, and the post-exposure treatment window observed in preclinical Sudan virus studies, the candidate provides a compelling profile for outbreak response.”

Arisan also intends to evaluate strategic partnerships and potential combination therapy approaches that may enhance therapeutic outcomes, provide additional value for patients, and strengthen biodefense capabilities

About the Candidate

The candidate is an investigational, orally administered small-molecule viral-entry inhibitor being developed for the treatment of Ebola virus disease. It has demonstrated preclinical activity against Zaire, Sudan, and Bundibugyo filoviruses, and therapeutic efficacy in a post-exposure Sudan virus infection model. It has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority, and its safety and efficacy in humans have not been established.



About Arisan Therapeutics

Arisan Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for biodefense, emerging infectious diseases, and other areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Arisan has received substantial U.S. government support to advance innovative antiviral medical countermeasures. In addition to its preclinical ebolavirus program, Arisan is advancing ARN-75039, a clinical-stage antiviral being evaluated for Lassa fever, while investigating its emerging potential in cardiometabolic disorders.



Media and Investor Contact

Alexis Ballantyne

Arisan Therapeutics, Inc.

5825 Avenida Encinas, Suite 101

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Phone: (760)-781-1067

Email: info@arisanthera.com

Web: www.arisanthera.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated development of the candidate, the potential exercise and funding of contract options, anticipated nonclinical and clinical development activities, potential regulatory submissions, possible eligibility for regulatory incentives, potential strategic partnerships, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of the candidate.



Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the possibility that the candidate may not demonstrate safety or efficacy in humans consistent with preclinical findings; failure to achieve contract milestones; decisions by NIAID not to exercise or fund one or more contract options; delays or adverse outcomes in manufacturing, nonclinical studies, regulatory review, or clinical development; competition from other antiviral programs; intellectual-property risks; and the inherent uncertainties associated with drug development.



Preclinical results do not guarantee clinical success. The candidate is investigational and has not been approved for commercial use. Arisan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.