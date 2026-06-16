Arima Genomics Named to Fast Company’s 2026 World Changing Ideas List for Aventa Lymphoma Test

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arima Genomics, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company bringing DNA sequence and structure together to advance cancer therapy selection, today announced that the Company’s Aventa™ Lymphoma test has been selected by Fast Company as an honoree for its 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards. Now in its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate organizations and projects that are delivering measurable impact across industries—from climate solutions and AI advancements to health, social justice, and beyond.

Launched in 2025, Aventa Lymphoma is the first whole-genome, NGS-based clinical test for gene fusion and rearrangement detection in B- and T-cell lymphomas. It leverages Arima’s proprietary Hi-C sequencing technology, which captures the structural organization of cancer genomes from routine FFPE samples. By measuring long-range DNA contacts, Arima’s technology generates a readout of how the genome is arranged, rearranged, and regulated in tumor cells.

A growing body of research has demonstrated the ability of Aventa Lymphoma to overcome the limitations of the conventional method for the detection of rearrangements in lymphoma, FISH (fluorescent in situ hybridization), which requires preselecting targets up front and testing them sequentially. Aventa Lymphoma instead offers a single, unbiased, whole-genome view that can uncover unexpected or uncommon rearrangements that may have diagnostic or therapeutic implications.

“This latest recognition of Aventa Lymphoma reinforces the profound, real-world impact this test is having on patient care,” said Tom Willis, Ph.D., CEO of Arima Genomics. “We are honored to be named to Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas list and consider it a testament to the innovative efforts of our entire team and their deep commitment to help clinicians make more precise diagnoses and better treatment decisions across a range of deadly cancers.”

This year’s awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

“The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they’re a measure of real-world impact,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year’s honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor.”

Aventa Lymphoma’s inclusion on the World Changing Ideas List builds upon recent recognitions the test has received. In November, 2025, it was chosen as the “Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year” by Biotech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies and products around the globe.

About Aventa Lymphoma

Aventa Lymphoma is the first whole-genome, NGS-based clinical test for gene fusion and rearrangement detection in B- and T-cell lymphomas. Leveraging Arima’s proprietary Hi-C sequencing technology and reporting on 417 genes, it provides the insights clinicians need to provide precise diagnoses, classify subtypes, refine patient risk profiles, and guide therapy selection even from limited sample input. Learn more at www.aventatest.com/aventalymphoma.

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is a cancer diagnostics company redefining cancer testing by bringing DNA sequence and structure together. Built on leadership in 3D genome science and Hi-C sequencing technology, Arima develops clinical tests that reveal cancer-driving alterations conventional approaches can miss or incompletely characterize. Through its Aventa clinical testing brand, Arima offers testing for solid tumors and lymphoma from its CLIA-certified laboratory in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and aventatest.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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