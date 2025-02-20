Arima Genomics Expands Executive Team With Three Strategic Hires to Advance Clinical Applications of 3D Genomics

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3dgenomics--Arima Genomics, Inc., a company leveraging 3D genomics to reveal actionable insights that will empower researchers and clinicians to improve human health, today announced the appointment of three seasoned executives to bolster its advanced diagnostics and clinical affairs capabilities. David Duvall joins as Senior Vice President, Commercial; Alex Hastie, Ph.D., as Vice President, Medical Affairs; and William (Bill) Ricketts, Ph.D., as Associate Vice President, Clinical Evidence Generation. Their combined expertise underscores Arima Genomics’ commitment to driving 3D genomic solutions in both research and clinical settings.





These strategic hires will further enable Arima Genomics to accelerate adoption of its 3D genomics platform, forge innovative partnerships, and expand research and clinical applications. By strengthening both commercial outreach and medical affairs, the company is poised to deliver its transformative technologies to a broader audience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome David, Alex, and Bill to Arima Genomics,” said Siddarth Selvaraj, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arima Genomics. “Each brings deep expertise in clinical strategy, advanced diagnostic commercialization, and collaborating with key opinion leaders, which is exactly what we need to advance our mission of bringing transformative 3D genomics to more labs and healthcare settings. Their leadership will be critical in driving adoption of the clinical application of our technologies and accelerating the development of new diagnostic solutions through Arima Genomics’ subsidiary, Aventa Genomics, and by customers all over the world.”

David Duvall, Senior Vice President, Commercial

David has a strong background across various aspects of commercialization in both diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. He was most recently Vice President Sales, South Area for Tempus AI and was previously Head of Sales, Oncology Diagnostic Solutions for Biotheranostics, Inc., a Hologic Company. In these leadership roles, he oversaw sales representatives and managers, medical science liaisons, sales training and commercial operations teams. David specializes in sales leadership and business forecasting to drive results and expand market presence. He holds a B.S. in Management from Radford University.

Alex Hastie, Ph.D., Vice President, Medical Affairs

Alex’s career has focused on advanced genomic technologies especially for the detection of genetic aberrations in a myriad of diseases. He most recently served as Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Bionano Genomics, Inc., where he advanced clinical applications, led clinical studies, and built strong relationships with key opinion leaders to support the company’s clinical goals in rare disease and oncology. Throughout his tenure at the company, he played a crucial role in the company’s innovations and helped to bring optical genome mapping into routine clinical utilization. He holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biochemistry and Biophysics from the University at Buffalo and completed post-doctoral research at the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry, in Munich, Germany.

William (Bill) Ricketts, Ph.D., Associate Vice President, Clinical Evidence Generation

Bill has an extensive background in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests within CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories, with a primary focus on oncology. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Precision Medicine at AMPEL BioSolutions, where he led the validation and launch of a prognostic blood test for flares in lupus. He has also held clinical development and clinical affairs roles at Karius, DxTerity, Ovagene Oncology, and Oncotech. He holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of California, San Diego.

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics, Inc. is advancing life sciences research through the power of 3D genomics by providing unparalleled access to the sequence and structure of any genome. Arima Genomics offers the most advanced technologies for preserving the structural organization of the genome to drive discovery in genome biology and human health. To learn more, visit www.arimagenomics.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Aventa Genomics, LLC

Aventa Genomics, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arima Genomics, Inc., is precision oncology company advancing cancer diagnostics by leveraging 3D genomic sequencing technology to resolve complex diagnostic challenges and expand therapeutic options. The company’s first laboratory-developed test, the Aventa FusionPlus test, detects gene fusions and rearrangements in solid cancers from FFPE tumor tissue, revealing actionable insights missed by conventional FISH and sequencing techniques. The Aventa FusionPlus test is reimbursed by Medicare. The Aventa Genomics CLIA-certified lab in Orlando, Fla., serves clinicians nationwide, empowering precision oncology decisions through structural variant insights. Learn more at www.aventagenomics.com.

