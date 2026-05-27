Arima Genomics Announces Presentation of New Data at ASCO 2026 Supporting Clinical Utility of Hi-C Sequencing in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arima Genomics, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company bringing DNA sequence and structure together to advance cancer therapy selection, today announced that it will present new data at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29-June 2 in Chicago.

The findings in the poster presentation demonstrate the value of Arima’s Hi-C sequencing-based approach to fusion and rearrangement detection, available clinically through the Aventa FusionPlus test, for identification of clinically actionable driver alterations in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Board Number: 420

Title: Hi-C Sequencing Can Identify Clinically Actionable Fusions in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Missed by Other Sequencing Technologies

Abstract Number: 8630

Date and Time: May 31, 2026, 9:00am-12:00pm CDT

Track: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Presenter: Kevin Levine, M.D., University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Seattle, WA.

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is a cancer diagnostics company redefining cancer testing by bringing DNA sequence and structure together. Built on leadership in 3D genome science and Hi-C sequencing technology, Arima develops clinical tests that reveal cancer-driving alterations conventional approaches can miss or incompletely characterize. Through its Aventa clinical testing brand, Arima offers testing for solid tumors and lymphoma from its CLIA-certified laboratory in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and aventatest.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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