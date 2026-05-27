SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Arima Genomics Announces Presentation of New Data at ASCO 2026 Supporting Clinical Utility of Hi-C Sequencing in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arima Genomics, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company bringing DNA sequence and structure together to advance cancer therapy selection, today announced that it will present new data at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29-June 2 in Chicago.



The findings in the poster presentation demonstrate the value of Arima’s Hi-C sequencing-based approach to fusion and rearrangement detection, available clinically through the Aventa FusionPlus test, for identification of clinically actionable driver alterations in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Board Number: 420
Title: Hi-C Sequencing Can Identify Clinically Actionable Fusions in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Missed by Other Sequencing Technologies
Abstract Number: 8630
Date and Time: May 31, 2026, 9:00am-12:00pm CDT
Track: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Metastatic
Presenter: Kevin Levine, M.D., University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Seattle, WA.

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is a cancer diagnostics company redefining cancer testing by bringing DNA sequence and structure together. Built on leadership in 3D genome science and Hi-C sequencing technology, Arima develops clinical tests that reveal cancer-driving alterations conventional approaches can miss or incompletely characterize. Through its Aventa clinical testing brand, Arima offers testing for solid tumors and lymphoma from its CLIA-certified laboratory in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and aventatest.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media Contact
Rachel Ford Hutman
Rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com

Southern California Events Data Lung cancer Diagnostics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Germany can produce biotech winners. Europe must back them better.
May 27, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Lung organ anatomy symbol for health and medical illustrations. vector, illustration.
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
Kelun-Merck validate TROP2-Keytruda pairing in lung cancer with improved survival
May 22, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Richard Pazdur
Regulatory
Pazdur declines to announce candidacy for vacated FDA commissioner role
May 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Medical system of health care in the Germany. 3D rendered illustration.
Insights
GPCRs, radiopharma and the rise of functional peptide screening
May 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker