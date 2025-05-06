SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

argenx to Present at BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

May 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

May 6, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer, and members of the management team will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 4:20 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedInInstagramFacebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


Events Europe
argenx
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
European Union flags in front of the blurred European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
Europe
With Tariffs Looming, EU and US Pharmas Make Demands of European Commission
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Committee Recommends EU Trials of Sarepta’s Elevidys Continue, Day After Holds
April 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky