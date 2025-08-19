argenx to Host R&D Webinar Highlighting ARGX-119 on September 16, 2025

August 19, 2025



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced it will host a webinar, titled “R&D Spotlight | Pioneering MuSK Biology with ARGX-119” on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 2:00pm ET.

The webinar will be the first of a ‘mini’ series highlighting the argenx pipeline and research and development strategy. argenx management and scientific leadership will be joined by key opinion leaders, who will discuss the development of the MuSK agonist program, ARGX-119, and its potential to treat neuromuscular diseases, including congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

A webcast of the event can be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the presentation.

