SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ardelyx to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

April 17, 2025 | 
1 min read

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a business update from the first quarter of 2025.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 346-6112 (domestic) or (848) 280-6350 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ardelyx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the call.

About Ardelyx
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com

Massachusetts Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Massachusetts
April 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Tariff Turmoil, FDA’s Future, Pfizer’s Obesity Setback and CEO Salaries Revealed
April 16, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Graphic art composition. hand points at tax pie chart near professional, showing process of tax allocation, budgeting, and financial oversight. Concept of business, budgeting, management. Ad
Tariffs
J&J CEO Duato Urges Tax Fix, Not Tariffs To Drive US Pharma Manufacturing
April 15, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong