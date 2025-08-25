Ardelyx to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi Biopharma Back to School Summit

Location: Boston, MA

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, September 3

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 4 at 8:35 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Thursday, September 4

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: Monday, September 8 at 7:00 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Monday, September 8

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: Tuesday, September 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, September 9

To access the live webcast of the Fireside Chats, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the sessions will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

