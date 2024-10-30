Arcus Biosciences to Present New Data for Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab Plus Zimberelimab at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Data, including overall survival, from ARC-10, a randomized study evaluating domvanalimab plus zimberelimab in front-line, PD-L1-high, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), will be presented in a late-breaking poster presentation

An oral presentation will highlight data from an Investigator Sponsored Trial for domvanalimab and zimberelimab in anti-PD-1 refractory hepatocellular carcinoma, demonstrating further proof of concept for the Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab

Arcus will discuss the ARC-10 results in more detail on its earnings call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for patients with cancer, today announced four accepted abstracts at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place in Houston, Texas, November 6 – 10, 2024.

A late-breaking poster presented by Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., director, lung cancer research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will highlight safety and efficacy data, including objective response rate, progression-free survival and overall survival from ARC-10. This study is a randomized, open-label, three-arm study evaluating domvanalimab, an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, plus zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, versus zimberelimab or chemotherapy, in patients with front-line locally advanced or metastatic squamous or non-squamous NSCLC with a PD-L1 tumor proportion score of ≥50% without the presence of any tumor genomic aberration or driver mutation for which a targeted therapy is approved. ARC-10 was initially initiated and conducted as a randomized Phase 3 trial; the protocol was subsequently amended to evaluate domvanalimab plus zimberelimab versus pembrolizumab. The study was conducted in partnership with Gilead Sciences.

“The ARC-10 late-breaking poster will include the first overall survival results to be reported for the combination of domvanalimab and zimberelimab, and further build on the evidence that an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody may provide differentiated efficacy and safety relative to the Fc-enabled anti-TIGIT antibodies,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Arcus.

Four Accepted Abstracts Will Be Presented

Study Title Abstract Number Session Type Session Date & Time Domvanalimab (Fc-silent anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody) plus Zimberelimab (anti-PD-1 antibody) ARC-10 Randomized Study of Domvanalimab Combined with Zimberelimab in Front-Line, PD-L1 High, Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Results from ARC-10 1461 Late-Breaking Poster Session 11/8/2024, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM CST Investigator Sponsored Trial Dual TIGIT and PD-1 Blockade With Domvanalimab Plus Zimberelimab in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Refractory to Anti-PD-1 Therapies 603 Oral Presentation, Concurrent Session 107c: Timing and Combination of Systemic Therapies in Solid Cancers 11/8/2024, 3:50 PM – 5:25 PM CST TIGIT Blockade by Monoclonal Antibodies Promotes T Cell Activation and Anti-Tumor Activity That is Not Dependent on a Functionalized Fc Domain 507 Poster Session 11/8/2024, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM CST Etrumadenant (A2a/A2b receptor antagonist) ARC-9 The Adenosine Receptor Antagonist Etrumadenant Reduces Tumor Adenosine-Regulated NR4A Gene Expression and Increases mCRC Inflammation in Patients from the ARC-9 Trial 52 Poster Session 11/9/2024, 9:00 AM – 8:30 PM CST

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, HIF-2a, CD73, dual A2a/A2b receptor, CD39, and AXL. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Domvanalimab, zimberelimab and etrumadenant are investigational molecules. Arcus and Gilead have not received approval from any regulatory authority for any commercial use globally, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

