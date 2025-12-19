SUBSCRIBE
Arcus Biosciences to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 19, 2025 | 
HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for patients with cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced that Terry Rosen, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at 3:00 pm PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the Arcus Biosciences website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay will be available following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for patients with cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of its late-stage portfolio of first- and/or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has advanced multiple investigational medicines into registrational clinical trials including casdatifan, a HIF-2a inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.


Contacts

Investor Inquiries
Pia Eaves
VP of Investor Relations & Strategy
(617) 459-2006
peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries
Holli Kolkey
VP of Corporate Affairs
(650) 922-1269
hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri
AD, Corporate Communications
(510) 406-8520
mbassiri@arcusbio.com

Northern California Events
Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
