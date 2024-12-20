Arcus Biosciences to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for patients with cancer, announced that Terry Rosen, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the upcoming 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025, at 3:45pm PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the Arcus Biosciences website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay will be available following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, HIF-2a, CD73, dual A2a/A2b receptor, CD39 and AXL. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Contacts



Investor Inquiries

Pia Eaves

VP of Investor Relations & Strategy

(617) 459-2006

peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries

Holli Kolkey

VP of Corporate Communications

(650) 922-1269

hkolkey@arcusbio.com