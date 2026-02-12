Arcus Biosciences to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Pipeline Updates

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for patients with cancer and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced that its management team will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET to discuss details of the Company’s financial results and pipeline update for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2025.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1 (646) 844-6383 (local) or +1 (833) 470-1428 (toll-free), using Access Code: 190500. Participants may also register for the call online using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/640976415. To access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of the Arcus Biosciences website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of its late-stage portfolio of first- and/or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has advanced multiple investigational medicines into registrational clinical trials including casdatifan, a HIF-2a inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

