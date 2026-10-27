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Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - October 26, 2026

October 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted three new employees options to purchase a total of 10,650 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $18.54, which was the closing price on October 23, 2026, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 5,350 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Founded in 2015, Arcus pairs proven biology with exceptional chemistry to create medicines that deliver meaningful improvements for patients. The company has advanced two oncology programs to Phase 3 clinical trials, including casdatifan, a HIF-2α inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. Arcus is also applying its small-molecule, medicinal chemistry and antibody capabilities to expand into immunology. Every program is held to the highest standard: outperform the current standard of care. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Source: Arcus Biosciences


Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Pia Eaves
VP of Investor Relations & Strategy
(617) 459-2006
peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries:
Holli Kolkey
VP of Corporate Affairs
(650) 922-1269
hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri
Director of Corporate Affairs
(510) 406-8520
mbassiri@arcusbio.com

Northern California Compensation
Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
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