Arch Biopartners Featured in American Diabetes Association Thought Leadership Series at the 2026 Scientific Sessions in New Orleans

TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF) announced today that the Company will be featured in the 2026 American Diabetes Association Thought Leadership Series at their 86th scientific sessions in New Orleans June 5th–8th, 2026, which highlights programs, case studies, and best practices in diabetes in a set of short films.

The Thought Leadership Film Series is a curated set of films profiling organizations active in research and innovation across the field. The series is designed to increase visibility for groups working to prevent and treat diabetes and to improve the lives of people affected by the disease.

The film “Advancing Therapies for Diabetic Kidney Disease,” profiles the pioneering work at Arch Biopartners to build kidney therapeutics that addresses diabetic kidney disease (DKD) through new biology, including recent data published in Inflammation Research identifying IL-32 as a lipid droplet-associated cytokine linked to tubular injury in diabetic kidneys.

During the conference, the film will also be available online on the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions website: https://professional.diabetes.org/scientific-sessions. If you are not attending the conference, you can also watch the full 2026 ADA Thought Leadership Series playlist. You can also view “Advancing Therapies for Diabetic Kidney Disease” directly on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/S9CppOv643s.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a therapeutic biotech company developing novel drugs for acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Company is advancing an integrated program that includes new treatments targeting inflammation- and toxin-related kidney injury.

Arch’s development pipeline includes:

These assets represent distinct, mechanism-based approaches to treating and preventing common causes of kidney damage. Together, they target unmet needs in kidney care across both chronic and acute indications, affecting more than 800 million people worldwide.1 Both Phase II programs are currently enrolling patients at Canadian clinical sites, with additional North American sites in development.

For more details about the Company’s science and ongoing clinical trials, please visit www.archbiopartners.com/our-science

Follow Arch on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and X (formerly Twitter) for company updates and scientific content.

The Company has 67,933,289 common shares outstanding.

For more information, please contact:

Aaron Benson

Director of Communications

Arch Biopartners, Inc.

647-428-7031

Send a message or subscribe for updates at www.archbiopartners.com/contact-us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding expectations of the Company’s future performance, liquidity, and capital resources, as well as the ongoing development of its drug candidates targeting chronic kidney disease and the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP1) pathway, including the outcome of its clinical trials relating to LSALT peptide (Metablok) or cilastatin, the successful commercialization and marketing of its drug candidates, whether the Company will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe, and other countries, its ability to raise capital to fund its business plans, the efficacy of its drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by competitors, its ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and its ability to protect, its intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in the Company’s most recent annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis under the heading “Business Risks and Uncertainties”. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including the Company’s most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) website at www.sedarplus.ca.

References:

Mark, Patrick B et al. Global, regional, and national burden of chronic kidney disease in adults, 1990–2023, and its attributable risk factors: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023. The Lancet, 2025;406(10518), 2461 - 2482. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(25)01853-7/fulltext





The scientific and medical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by the Company’s Chief Science Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.