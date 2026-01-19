Arch Biopartners Announces Appointment of Dr. Patrick Vink as Chairman of the Board

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF) announced today the appointment of Dr. Patrick Vink as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 15, 2026.

Dr. Vink, M.D., M.B.A., has been an advisor to the pharmaceutical industry since 2015 and has served as a non-executive board member or chair of several public and private companies in North America and Europe. He has overseen or supported several transactions in these roles, including Bruker Corporation’s majority-ownership investment in Biognosys AG in 2023, and Chiesi Farmaceutici’s acquisition of Amryt Pharma later the same year.

Dr. Vink previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., overseeing global commercial and technical operations until its $9.5 billion acquisition by Merck in 2015. Prior to Cubist, he was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Hospital Business and Biologics for Mylan Inc. (now Viatris Inc.). Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Novartis Sandoz, Biogen, and Sanofi-Synthelabo. He served as a director of Arch Biopartners from December 2016 until December 2019, and continued to support the Company as a Strategic Advisor thereafter.

“We are happy to have Patrick rejoin the board as our new Chairman during this exciting stage of development for Arch. Patrick’s experience in the pharma industry, combined with his network within the financial markets, will be very helpful to Arch as we advance our acute kidney injury Phase II trials and our chronic kidney disease program,” said Richard Muruvé, CEO of Arch Biopartners.

Dr. Vink’s appointment follows the retirement of Claude Allary from the Board of Directors. Mr. Allary has served as a director since 2014 and helped support Arch evolve into becoming a leading kidney therapeutics company, with two lead drug candidates currently in Phase II trials.

“Claude brought increased credibility, integrity, and wisdom to the Arch board. He served as a director with selfless dedication and with passion, as we developed new drugs to prevent and treat kidney injury. We will miss Claude and wish him a joyful and healthy retirement,” said Mr. Muruvé.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a therapeutic biotech company developing novel drugs for acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Company is advancing an integrated program that includes new treatments targeting inflammation- and toxin-related kidney injury.

Arch’s development pipeline includes:

These assets represent distinct, mechanism-based approaches to treating and preventing common causes of kidney damage. Together, they target serious unmet needs in kidney care across both chronic and acute indications, affecting more than 800 million people worldwide. Both lead programs are currently enrolling patients at North American clinical sites.

For more details about the Company's science and ongoing clinical trials, please visit: www.archbiopartners.com/our-science

The Company has 66,933,289 common shares outstanding.

For more information, please contact:

