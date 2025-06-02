Aravax Appoints Louise Peacock as Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer as it Prepares for Phase 3 Development

MELBOURNE, Australia and OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation, disease-modifying immunotherapies for food allergy, today announces the appointment of Louise Peacock as Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer, based at the Company’s Oxford, UK site.

With more than 35 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Louise brings extensive and highly relevant experience to Aravax having previously made key contributions to the approval of Palforzia® - the first and only FDA approved oral immunotherapy (OIT) to treat peanut allergy.

Louise has held prior roles as Chief Regulatory Affairs and Quality Officer at Vaderis Therapeutics AG and Alladapt Immunotherapeutics and was Head of Pharma R&D at Nestle Health Science/Aimmune Therapeutics (acquired by Nestle Health Science in 2020) where she had broad responsibilities for global regulatory affairs across pharma products in food allergy, gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. Whilst at Aimmune, Louise was responsible for activities supporting the development and marketing approvals for Palforzia® in the US, EU, UK and Switzerland. Louise’s early career included senior positions at Abbott Laboratories, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Intermune and Circassia. Louise received her BSc (Hons) Pharmacology from Kings College, London and her LLB (Hons) from the University of West London.

Louise Peacock, Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer of Aravax, said, “Despite recent advances, food allergy remains an ever-growing and life-threatening problem around the world and there is a critical need for better therapies. Having followed Aravax’s developments, I am convinced that PVX108 has the potential to be a life-changing alternative for patients with peanut allergy. I look forward to joining what is a world-class team and to bringing my experience to bear on the rapid further development of PVX108 and other products.”

Dr Pascal Hickey, CEO of Aravax, said, “Louise’s experience in regulatory affairs in the field of food allergy is unique. It spans all the major regulatory bodies and multiple programs including the successful approval of Palforzia®. We are enormously excited that she is joining the Aravax team.”

About Aravax

Aravax is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on revolutionising the treatment of food allergies with next-generation, disease-modifying immunotherapies which are safer and more convenient than existing approaches. Aravax’s proprietary platform generates engineered peptides that precisely retrain the immune system and restore the body’s ability to safely tolerate food allergens, without putting patients at risk of treatment-induced acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The lead product, PVX108, is currently being studied in an international Phase 2 trial for the treatment of peanut allergy. Aravax is also developing a pipeline of products tackling additional significant food allergy indications.

Aravax is an international company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK and operations in USA and Europe. Aravax’s investors include leading international and Australian investors including Novartis Venture Fund, Brandon Capital, Tenmile, Breakthrough Victoria, Uniseed and UniSuper.

