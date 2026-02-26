Aramis Biotechnologies announces the achievement of an important milestone with the start of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its vaccine in development against seasonal influenza in 728 participants

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Aramis Biotechnologies Inc. ("Aramis"), a Canadian company pioneering and a global leader in plant‑based bioproduction, is proud to announce the start of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for its trivalent seasonal influenza vaccine in development ("Aramis vaccine").

This next-generation plant-based vaccine, the only one of its kind in the world, aims to diversify the vaccine offer for the population and strengthen protection against influenza, especially in those most at risk. The Aramis vaccine is composed of vaccine particles that mimic the virus and are thus recognized by the immune system, without being infectious.

The randomized Phase 1/2 trial aims to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the Aramis vaccine by comparing it to commercial vaccines appropriate for the age groups 18 to 64 years and 65 years and older. The clinical trial will be conducted at seven clinical sites across Canada, where 728 healthy volunteers will receive one dose of the Aramis vaccine or a commercial comparator vaccine recommended for each age group.

"The launch of this study is a significant milestone for Aramis, which we have achieved in a record time of just 18 months since the start of our operations. We are very proud of this achievement, which demonstrates the power of our technology and the expertise of our team. Our scientific progresses have allowed us to make significant improvements to our platform and vaccine, the potential of which has been confirmed in preclinical studies. We are now looking forward to validating these results in humans." says Sonia Trépanier, Vice-President, Preclinical and Clinical Development.

"We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of becoming the first company to commercialize a plant-based vaccine for human health. This milestone marks a key milestone and a stepping stone towards the deployment of our platform in different markets, in collaboration with partners." adds Frédéric Ors, Chief Executive Officer.

About Aramis Biotechnologies

Headquartered in Québec City, Aramis Biotechnologies is a pioneering Canadian company and a global leader in plant‑based bioproduction. Through its strategic partnerships, Aramis develops innovative and sustainable biomanufacturing solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of industry and society. The company is committed to advancing next‑generation technologies that address both current and emerging challenges and deliver benefits to all stakeholders.

