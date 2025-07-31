Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™, today announced that management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Charlie Goodwin, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Hill, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:00pm ET and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. The fireside chat will be accessible via live webcast here, and a replay will be available on the Events section of Apyx Medical’s Investor Relations website at https://apyxmedical.com/investor_relations/.

