Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

July 31, 2025 | 
CLEARWATER, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System, today announced that management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Charlie Goodwin, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Hill, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:00pm ET and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. The fireside chat will be accessible via live webcast here, and a replay will be available on the Events section of Apyx Medical’s Investor Relations website at https://apyxmedical.com/investor_relations/.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and now the AYON Body Contouring System in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical publications. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
OP: 212-915-2568 
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com  


