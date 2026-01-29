Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate at the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company” or “Apyx Medical”), the leader in surgical aesthetics marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™ (AYON), today announced that management will participate in the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 in Snowbird, Utah.

To request a meeting with Apyx, investors should contact their BTIG representatives.





