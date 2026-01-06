SUBSCRIBE
Aptar to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026

January 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, dosing and protection technologies, today announced its participation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.



Stephan Tanda, President and CEO, will present at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Vanessa Kanu, Executive Vice President and CFO and Gael Touya, President Aptar Pharma, will also be available.

A live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.aptar.com.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug delivery and consumer product, dispensing, dosing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.


Contacts

Aptar Investor Relations Contact:
Mary Skafidas
mary.skafidas@aptar.com
+1 347 351 6407

Aptar Media Contact:
Katie Reardon
katie.reardon@aptar.com
+1 815 479 5671

Illinois Events
