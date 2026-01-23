Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Details

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, dosing and protection technologies, today announced that the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The payment date is February 25, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 4, 2026.

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end results for 2025. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page at www.aptar.com. A replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investors page of the website.

Annual Meeting

The Board also approved the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held virtually on May 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 13, 2026. More details regarding accessing the meeting will be shared closer to the event.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, dosing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with regard to the payment of the quarterly cash dividend and holding of the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mary Skafidas

Mary.skafidas@aptar.com

+1 347-351-6407

Media Contact:

Katie Reardon

katie.reardon@aptar.com

+1 815-479-5671