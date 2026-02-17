SUBSCRIBE
Aprea Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies that exploit cancer-specific vulnerabilities while minimizing damage to healthy cells, today announced that Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and CEO, will provide a corporate update at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, to take place February 25-26, 2026, virtually.

Presentation Details

Date/ time:February 26, 2026 8:40 am EST
Location:      Virtual
Webcast link:   click here
  

The webcast will be available for 90 days at the link above or on the Investors page of the Aprea corporate website, under “News & Events.”

Investors who would like to arrange a 1on1 meeting with Aprea management during the conference should contact their Oppenheimer representative.

About Aprea
Aprea is pioneering a new approach to treat cancer by exploiting vulnerabilities associated with cancer cell mutations. This approach was developed to kill tumors but to minimize the effect on normal, healthy cells, decreasing the risk of toxicity that is frequently associated with chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea’s technology has potential applications across multiple cancer types, enabling it to target a range of tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, colorectal and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

The company’s lead programs are APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a small molecule ATR inhibitor, both in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com


