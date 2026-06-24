Applied Biologics Announces Submission of Abstract of Single-Layer Amniotic Membrane Plus Standard of Care for Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers: An Updated Analysis of The Campx Trial to SAWC Fall 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the submission of an abstract titled “Single-Layer Amniotic Membrane Plus Standard of Care for Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers: An Updated Analysis of the CAMPX Trial” to the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2026.

The abstract reports findings from the CAMPX Trial, a multicenter, randomized controlled trial evaluating the effectiveness of adding XWRAP® (single-layer amniotic membrane) to standard of care for the treatment of chronic, nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers. A total of 222 subjects with Wagner Grade 1 or 2 diabetic foot ulcers were randomized to XWRAP plus standard of care (n=113) or standard of care alone (n=109).

In the Intent-to-Treat (ITT) analysis, complete wound closure within the 12-week treatment period was achieved in 30.9% of patients treated with XWRAP plus standard of care compared with 17.5% of those receiving standard of care alone, representing a 13.4% absolute improvement in healing outcomes (95% CI, 1.9%–24.5%; p=0.023). Analysis of percent area reduction also demonstrated greater wound-size reduction in the XWRAP plus standard of care group throughout the study, with median values of 55.1% versus 36.4% in the ITT cohort.

“The submission of this abstract to SAWC Fall 2026 represents an important step in our commitment to disseminating the clinical evidence generated by the CAMPX Trial,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “The findings presented in this abstract reinforce our belief in the potential of XWRAP to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic diabetic foot ulcers, and we look forward to sharing this data with the wound care community.”

Britt continued, “We are grateful to Thomas Serena, MD, and the SerenaGroup research team for their rigorous scientific leadership of the CAMPX Trial. The generation of high-quality, peer-reviewed clinical evidence is essential to advancing patient care and supporting informed treatment decisions in chronic wound management.”

“The data from the CAMPX Trial support the potential clinical value of XWRAP as an adjunct to standard of care in patients with chronic diabetic foot ulcers,” said Thomas Serena, MD, founder of SerenaGroup® and Principal Investigator of the CAMPX Trial. “The improvements observed in both complete closure rates and percent area reduction are clinically meaningful and merit further evaluation and dissemination within the wound care community.”

The abstract was authored by Thomas Serena, MD, Brianna Tramelli, BS, Dereck Shi, MS, Emily Cook, MS, and Ryan Breisinger, BS. Applied Biologics expects to provide additional updates regarding the presentation and publication of study findings as they become available.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound covering intended for the management of chronic wounds. Applied Biologics continues to evaluate XWRAP through prospective clinical research programs designed to generate meaningful clinical evidence regarding patient outcomes.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine. Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative biologic therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding abstract presentation activities, clinical data dissemination, product development programs, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including clinical, regulatory, operational, and market-related factors.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com