Apotex publishes 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress and achievements in environmentally sustainable manufacturing, responsible business practices, and social impact

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), the Canadian-based global health company, today published its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing its ongoing commitment to sustainable, responsible business practices and its global impact.

Apotex's 2024 Sustainability Report underscores our commitment to advancing health and unlocking new possibilities through partnerships, while championing sustainability and responsible business practices. As we continue to execute our Journey of Health growth strategy, our focus on sustainability ensures that we are meeting the needs of patients, physicians, and pharmacists, and contributing positively to the environment and society. This report reflects our dedication to these values, and to transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation," said Allan Oberman, President & CEO, Apotex.

Key achievements include:

Sourcing 81% of global electricity consumption from renewable or low-carbon sources in 2024 and significant reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions through the implementation of energy-efficient technologies across our facilities

More than $1.5 million in essential products donated to vulnerable populations in 2024, and the establishment of the Apotex Global Health Access Fund, which provides long-term funding to support maternal health initiatives in Canada , the United States , Mexico , and India

Hiring a new Head of Sustainability to further advance Apotex's enterprise-wise ESG strategy

Apotex has also made strides in waste management, achieving notable reductions in waste generation by applying green chemistry principles and innovative recycling programs, and aims to continue implementing energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy solutions to further reduce its environmental footprint.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people worldwide, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, innovative branded pharmaceuticals and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

