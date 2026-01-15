ApolloMD Announces Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Hospital Operations and Revenue Performance

Amy Katnik Executive Advisor, Revenue Cycle Strategy, ApolloMD

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApolloMD today announced key leadership updates designed to enhance operational execution, revenue cycle performance, and long-term partnership stability for the hospitals and health systems it serves nationwide. These appointments reinforce ApolloMD’s commitment to hospitals through experienced leadership, disciplined operations, and strong financial stewardship.

Amy Katnik Named Executive Advisor, Revenue Cycle and Strategy

As part of a planned leadership transition, Amy Katnik will transition into the role of Executive Advisor, Revenue Cycle and Strategy, supporting ApolloMD through her retirement in 2027. She will continue to provide strategic guidance and institutional knowledge to senior leadership and revenue cycle teams across the organization.

“For our hospital partners, this ensures continuity and stability during a critical time of ongoing financial and operational pressure,” said Amy. “I’m proud to continue supporting ApolloMD’s mission and helping our teams deliver strong, sustainable revenue cycle performance for the organizations we serve.”

Evan Howell Appointed Chief Operating Officer

Evan Howell, MBA, MMSc, LSSBB, PA-C, has transitioned into the role of Chief Operating Officer, expanding his leadership across operations, recruiting, and hospital credentialing.

With nearly two decades at ApolloMD, Evan brings firsthand clinical experience and deep operational knowledge to the role. He works closely with hospital partners to align staffing models, workflows, and performance initiatives with local needs and system goals.

“Hospitals need partners who understand both bedside realities and operational complexity,” said Evan. “My focus is ensuring our teams deliver consistent, high-quality care customized for each community we serve.”

Tennille Lizarraga Promoted to Chief Revenue Cycle Officer

Tennille Lizarraga has been promoted to Chief Revenue Cycle Officer, recognizing both the increasing importance of revenue cycle performance and her deep expertise developed over nearly two decades with the organization.

Starting her career as an Accounts Receivable Representative, Tennille brings a ground-up understanding of revenue cycle operations, including coding, billing, denials management, and collections. In her new role, she will continue to guide strategy, mitigate financial risk, and support hospitals navigating reimbursement and regulatory challenges.

“Revenue cycle stability is essential to hospital sustainability,” said Tennille. “My priority is ensuring our partners have transparent, accountable, and high-performing revenue cycle operations they can trust.”

Leadership Built for Hospital Partnership

Together, these appointments strengthen ApolloMD’s executive leadership team and reinforce its focus on long-term hospital partnership, operational excellence, and financial stability.

“These leaders reflect who we are as an organization, experienced, accountable, and deeply committed to our hospital partners, our clinicians and our patients,” said Dr. Yogin Patel, Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMD. “This team is focused on delivering operational reliability, financial performance, and continuity of leadership — the things hospitals need most in today’s environment.”

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization partnering with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. Additional information about ApolloMD is available at ApolloMD.com.

