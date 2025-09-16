Apnimed to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company building the industry-leading portfolio of first-in-class oral drugs that address the root causes of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences taking place in September.

Details of Apnimed's participation are as follows:

Event: Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference



Date: September 17, 2025

Event: Chardan Capital Markets Sleep Disorder Day 2025



Date: September 22, 2025



Apnimed will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings around these events. Investors interested in meeting with Apnimed should contact their Bank of America and Chardan Capital Markets representatives, respectively, directly.

About Apnimed



Apnimed is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of simple, once-nightly oral drugs may dramatically expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. OSA, like other common chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension, would benefit from having multiple drugs with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Apnimed is advancing a robust pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA and other chronic sleep-related breathing diseases. Our lead candidate, AD109, could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to cumbersome devices or invasive surgeries. Apnimed is also developing several therapies as part of its joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science. Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Apnimed, Inc.