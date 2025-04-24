Anumana Expands AI Platform from Diagnostic Solutions to the Full Continuum of Cardiovascular Care

New investment fuels growth of ECG-AI platform and development of perioperative AI capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anumana, a leading AI-driven health technology company, has expanded beyond its diagnostic ECG-AI™ technology into perioperative and acute cardiac care. The company recently brought on Boston Scientific Corporation as a new investor in its Series C financing round, accelerating the development of a multimodal generative AI platform and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) while advancing Anumana’s leadership in AI-powered cardiovascular diagnostics.

The Series C fundraising supports Anumana’s growth into perioperative cardiac care and enables the continued advancement of its industry-leading ECG-AI algorithms toward regulatory milestones and commercial adoption in outpatient and primary care settings. It also reinforces Anumana’s commitment to clinical initiatives that will generate real-world evidence on the impact of ECG-AI as a tool for earlier detection and effective intervention in preventive cardiology.

As part of the expansion into the perioperative setting, Anumana is developing novel generative AI imaging and visualization technologies intended to enhance the precision and effectiveness of complex cardiac interventions. The company’s perioperative offerings will feature real-time imaging platforms and predictive algorithms for common interventions, encompassing structural heart, interventional cardiology, and electrophysiology procedures. Anumana will collaborate with Boston Scientific to create AI solutions for electrophysiology procedures supporting treatment of atrial fibrillation, specifically cardiac ablation and left atrial appendage closure. These tools will be designed to integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows and offer a fundamentally new approach to intraoperative decision support.

“This new investment is a strong validation of Anumana’s strategic direction and momentum,” said Maulik Nanavaty, chief executive officer of Anumana. “We’ve built a solid foundation in diagnostic cardiology AI, and we’re now extending that expertise into the perioperative setting. By applying generative AI to imaging and intraoperative support, we’re creating intuitive offerings to interpret complex data in real time and facilitate delivery of care.”

Anumana’s unique multimodal AI systems leverage nference’s platform with deep longitudinal deidentified data from millions of patients, enabling innovative AI solutions that support earlier diagnosis, inform treatment decisions, and improve workflow. Anumana aims to advance AI cardiac tools that integrate into routine practice, disrupting the current standard of care and enhancing patient outcomes.

The Series C financing round also includes participation from Anumana’s longstanding investors—Matrix Capital, Mayo Clinic, Matrix Partners, and NTTVC.

About Anumana

Anumana is an AI-driven health technology company committed to transforming cardiovascular care. Co-founded by nference and Mayo Clinic, Anumana develops software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) solutions that apply multimodal AI to support early detection, clinical decision-making, and intraoperative guidance across the continuum of care. The company’s portfolio includes ECG-based algorithms, generative imaging applications, and real-time procedural support tools designed to improve outcomes in both diagnostic and perioperative settings. The company’s FDA-cleared ECG-AI™ LEF algorithm is currently available in the U.S. and eligible for reimbursement as of January 2025. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit ECG-AI LEF. Please visit www.anumana.ai for more information and follow Anumana on LinkedIn and X for company updates.

