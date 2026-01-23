Anteris Technologies Global Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (“Anteris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR), a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares from the Company (the “Shares”). The Shares were sold at a public offering price of $5.75 per share.

In addition, Anteris today announced the closing of its previously announced sale, in a private placement (the “Private Placement”), of 15,652,173 shares of common stock to Medtronic plc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) at a price of $5.75 per share.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering and the Private Placement were approximately $320 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions in the Offering, placement agent fees in the Private Placement, and estimated expenses of each of the Offering and the Private Placement.

Barclays, Wells Fargo Securities and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited acted as financial advisor in connection with the Offering to investors in Asia-Pacific and certain other jurisdictions outside of the United States and Canada. Wells Fargo Securities acted as sole placement agent in connection with the private placement of Anteris’ shares to Medtronic.

Anteris intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents and the net proceeds from the Private Placement, to support the next stage of growth and advance execution of the Company’s clinical strategy. This includes ongoing recruitment and study execution of the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (“DurAVR® THV”) global pivotal trial for patients with severe aortic stenosis (the “PARADIGM Trial”) and expansion of manufacturing capabilities. In addition, a portion of the proceeds is expected to fund ongoing research and development for v2vmedtech, inc., with the balance allocated to working capital and other general corporate purposes determined from time to time.

The Offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the "Form S-3 Registration Statement") that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on January 8, 2026.

The shares of common stock offered and sold in the Private Placement have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state’s securities laws. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the Offering are not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in connection with the Private Placement.

About Anteris

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, the DurAVR® THV, was designed in collaboration with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System. The safety and efficacy of the DurAVR® THV are being evaluated in the PARADIGM Trial (NCT07194265), with the first patients enrolled and implanted with the DurAVR® THV in Denmark during the fourth quarter of 2025.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "budget," "target," "aim," "strategy," "plan," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements regarding the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement and that the underwriters may engage in stabilizing actions or related activities in connection with the Offering.