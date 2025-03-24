Anteris Reports One-Year Patient Outcomes for DurAVR® THV

New class, biomimetic TAVR demonstrates sustained hemodynamic performance to one-year

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (Anteris® or the Company) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, today announced one-year results for patients treated with its proprietary, balloon expandable, DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) System. Rishi Puri, M.D. PhD presented the data at a late breaking clinical trial session at Sydney Valves on Friday 21 March 2025, 10:30am (AEST), titled: “Pioneering a New Class of Biomimetic TAVR with Sustained 1-Year Performance.”

One-year Results Highlights:

DurAVR ® THV demonstrated a favorable hemodynamic profile sustained to one-year, with an Effective Orifice Area (EOA) of 2.1 + 0.2 cm 2 , a Mean Pressure Gradient (MPG) of 8.6 + 2.6 mmHg and Doppler Velocity Index (DVI) of 0.58.

THV demonstrated a favorable hemodynamic profile sustained to one-year, with an Effective Orifice Area (EOA) of 2.1 0.2 cm , a Mean Pressure Gradient (MPG) of 8.6 2.6 mmHg and Doppler Velocity Index (DVI) of 0.58. At one-year, clinical safety outcomes show positive results with no valve or cardiovascular related mortality and importantly no prosthesis-patient mismatch (PPM*) reported in these small annuli patients (aortic annulus area 395.80 + 37.26mm2). Current commercial devices have demonstrated rates between 11.2% to 35.3% PPM1, a predictor of valve failure and disease progression.

Anteris Chief Medical Officer, Chris Meduri, M.D., commented: “The one-year data for DurAVR® THV continues to validate its groundbreaking hemodynamic performance, demonstrating sustained excellent effective orifice area (EOA) and low mean gradients. Most notably, this is the only transcatheter valve to show zero prosthesis-patient mismatch (PPM) in small annuli patients—an achievement that sets a new standard in TAVR. PPM is a well-established predictor of valve failure and disease progression, and eliminating it has profound implications for long-term patient outcomes. These results reinforce the transformative potential of DurAVR® as we move toward pivotal trials.”

Sixty-five (65) patients have completed the primary endpoint measure at 30 days (previously reported as rolling cohorts at multiple medical conferences through 2023-2024). The DurAVR® THV System continues to demonstrate a consistent safety and efficacy profile, with high implant success across the clinical program.

The one-year data builds on the existing body of clinical evidence and will be included in the planned Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) submission to the U.S. FDA to seek approval to conduct the DurAVR® THV randomized, global pivotal study.

*Prosthesis‐patient mismatch (PPM) happens when a prosthetic valve, after being implanted, doesn’t have a large enough opening (EOA) to accommodate the patient’s blood flow needs, based on their body size. The result is higher than expected gradients. PPM affects a significant proportion of transcatheter aortic valve (TAVR) patients, particularly patients with a small aortic annulus and has been associated with impaired long-term survival following surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR)2.

About Anteris

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), was designed in partnership with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

