Antengene to Present Latest Results From Two Clinical Studies at ASCO 2025

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that it will release the latest clinical data of the CD73 small molecule inhibitor ATG-037 and the mTORC1/2 small molecule inhibitor ATG-008 in Poster Presentations at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place from May 30th to June 3rd in Chicago, IL, the United States.

Previously, Antengene entered into a global clinical collaboration with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) on the Phase I/IB STAMINA-01 trial evaluating ATG-037 in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with anti-PD-1 resistant solid tumors, with encouraging preliminary results in melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Currently, the dose optimization and expansion portion of the study is enrolling in China and Australia.

Details of the Poster Presentations:

ATG-037 (CD73 Small Molecule Inhibitor)



Title: A first-in-human phase I/Ib study of ATG-037 monotherapy and combination therapy with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors: STAMINA-01



Abstract: 3123



Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology



Date: June 2, 2025



Time: 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM (Central Time)



2:30 AM - 5:30 AM, June 3, 2025 (Beijing Time)

ATG-008 (mTORC1/2 Small Molecule Inhibitor)



Title: A TORC1/2 inhibitor onatasertib combined with toripalimab in patients with advanced cervical cancers with prior anti-PD-(L)1 therapy



Abstract: 5540



Session: Gynecologic Cancer



Date: June 1, 2025



Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Central Time)



10:00 PM, June 1, 2025 - 1:00 AM, June 2, 2025 (Beijing Time)

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 31 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted new drug applications (NDAs) in 11 Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

