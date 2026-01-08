Antag Therapeutics demonstrates compelling potential of its novel GIPR antagonist for obesity, reporting excellent tolerability in Phase 1 and enhanced weight loss in amylin combination study

Combination of AT7687 and cagrilintide demonstrated enhanced weight loss effect in obese, insulin-resistant, pre-diabetic non-human primate (NHP) model

Additional weight loss observed in combination group was independent of appetite suppression

Combination synergistically boosted insulin sensitivity and improved body composition, reducing fat mass rather than lean mass

Positive data builds on previously demonstrated results showing additive weight loss effects of AT7687 when combined with a GLP-1

AT7687’s highly differentiated tolerability profile confirmed in both NHP studies and now also in Phase 1 data, together with promising trends of cardiometabolic benefits





Copenhagen, Denmark, 8 January 2026 – Antag Therapeutics (“Antag” or “the Company”), advancing personalized and flexible obesity treatment through GIP receptor antagonism, today announces topline data from two studies evaluating AT7687, its first-in-class GIPR antagonist. These data demonstrate the compelling versatility of AT7687 to enhance the treatment of obesity giving better efficacy potential in combination with other obesity treatments, without impacting tolerability.

Amylin combination study

The pre-clinical study sought to assess the therapeutic potential of combining GIPR antagonism with amylin/CTR agonism, in a chronic study in non-human primates (NHPs). The study was conducted in high-fat-fed obese, insulin-resistant NHPs which were randomized to placebo, cagrilintide, AT7687 or the combination for 42 days followed by a 15-day wash-out whilst fed ad libitum. Assessments included weight, food intake, DXA, ivGTT, and metabolic and safety profiling.

AT7687 and cagrilintide combination regimen showed robust and sustained weight loss, in the low double-digit percentage range, without evidence that the effect plateaued over time. This weight loss effect was superior to that of either monotherapy treatment. Total energy intake was similar between animals receiving the combination and those treated with cagrilintide alone, indicating that the additional weight loss was not driven by reduced food intake. AT7687 alone or combined with cagrilintide was well tolerated.

The combination was also associated with favorable changes in body composition, including preferential loss of fat mass relative to lean mass, as well as improvements in insulin sensitivity, supporting a differentiated and synergistic profile versus amylin treatment alone.

These data build upon positive data already reported by Antag demonstrating AT7687’s additive effect on weight loss, body composition, insulin sensitivity and CV risk biomarkers when combined with GLP-1 agonist liraglutide.

Phase 1 clinical study

The safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and early pharmacodynamics of AT7687 were evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 102 individuals with a body mass index below 40 kg/m2, using a combined single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) design. Participants in the MAD cohorts were treated for four weeks.

The study demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile across all doses. No serious or severe adverse events and no discontinuations due to adverse events were reported. Notably, AT7687 demonstrated an excellent GI-related tolerability profile: all GI adverse events were mild and equally distributed between the AT7687 and the placebo arms. In addition, multi-organ target engagement was observed from the lowest tested doses, including reductions in LDL-cholesterol and resting heart rate. PK data were consistent with once-weekly subcutaneous dosing.

Jörg Möller, Chief Executive Officer of Antag Therapeutics, said: “These combination data with cagrilintide, building on those already reported with liraglutide, demonstrate AT7687’s leading combination partner of choice status in the obesity field. The potential for AT7687 to not only enhance weight loss, but also have strong additive effect on both healthier body composition and insulin sensitivity without increasing the tolerability burden, is especially compelling in this insulin-resistant study group. With its excellent and highly differentiated PK/PD profile and absence of GI effects reported in our Phase 1 study, Antag is perfectly positioned to advance this highly differentiated asset into Phase 2 development.”

Data from both studies will be presented at a future medical congress and submitted for publication.

-ENDS-

About Antag Therapeutics

Antag Therapeutics is a biotechnology company redefining obesity treatment with GIPR antagonism. Antag’s vision is that all people living with obesity, diabetes and overweight have a personal treatment option, that goes beyond weight loss to deliver long-term sustained health, without having to compromise on tolerability.

Based on decades of research by GLP-1 pioneer Professor Jens Holst, Antag’s lead molecule AT7687, is specifically designed to target and deactivate the GIP receptor, a genetically-validated pathway that contributes to fat storage, insulin resistance, and metabolic dysfunction. In pre-clinical studies, AT7687 exhibits an excellent tolerability profile, with no need for titration, and improvements across a range of biomarkers related to better cardiovascular outcomes, healthier body composition.

Moreover, AT7687 is a peptide specifically engineered and selected for its straightforward and versatile formulation properties, uniquely positioning Antag to develop AT7687 as monotherapy or as co-formulation with other obesity therapies.

This mechanistically distinct approach suggests a paradigm shift in the treatment of obesity, enabling a new kind of treatment – designed to support more personal, adaptable care – delivering healthier, long-term outcomes for all people with overweight or obesity. AT7687 is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials, with topline data expected in Q4 2025.

Antag Therapeutics has raised €80 million in a Series A financing led by Versant Ventures with participation from Novo Holdings, SR One, Dawn Biopharma, Pictet, Longview Ventures, and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO).

Learn more at www.antagtx.com

