Ansa Biotechnologies to Showcase Breakthrough DNA Synthesis Technology Backed by Industry’s Only On-Time Guarantee at SynBioBeta 2026 Conference

Direct, sequence-perfect clonal DNA up to 50 kb is empowering customers to expand their design space and innovate without compromise

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#50kb--Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., the trusted partner for DNA synthesis, today announced its lineup of presentations at the upcoming SynBioBeta 2026 conference, taking place May 4-7 in San Jose, Calif. The annual event brings together leading innovators, investors, engineers, and entrepreneurs who are advancing the future of synthetic biology. Conference attendees are invited to meet Ansa’s leadership team and hear directly from customers at booth 312.

Spanning 100 bp to 50 kb, Ansa’s direct, sequence-perfect clonal DNA products deliver unmatched quality, ultra-fast turnaround times as short as 11 business days, market-changing pricing starting at $0.13 per base pair, and the industry’s only on-time, complete order shipment guarantee. The products are enabling researchers to design and assemble longer, more complex constructs for next-generation cell and gene therapies, genome engineering, bioproduction, vaccine research, and agrigenomics applications.

“The SynBioBeta conference is where we engage with one of the most forward-thinking communities shaping the next era of biology, and we are eager to share the latest developments in our push to deliver the most accurate and reliable synthetic DNA,” said Jason T. Gammack, CEO of Ansa Biotechnologies. “At this year’s conference, our customers will provide firsthand perspectives on their Ansa experience. We believe all scientists should expect to have complete confidence in sequence accuracy and delivery timelines, without trade-offs in sequence length or complexity.”

Featured Presentations

Up and to the Right: A New Era of Innovation Enabled by AI and Complex DNA

Main stage on Tuesday, May 5, 2:15 pm PDT

Jason T. Gammack, CEO, Ansa Biotechnologies

Breaking the Barriers of DNA Synthesis: Shattering the Ceiling

Breakout panel on Tuesday, May 5, 3:00 pm PDT

Featured participant: Jason T. Gammack

Skip the Assembly, Go Straight to Your Next Breakthrough: How Innovative DNA Synthesis Is Changing What’s Possible in Biopharma

Breakout panel on Wednesday, May 6, 3:30 pm PDT

The New Biosecurity Frontier: AI, Automation, and the Rise of Biodefense in Programmable Biology

Breakout panel on Wednesday, May 6, 3:30 pm PDT

Featured participant: Scott Fay, Ansa Biotechnologies

Ansa’s synthesis platform provides both the length and complexity needed to design and assemble critical DNA constructs at scale. Exclusively manufactured in the United States, Ansa’s products integrate seamlessly into existing workflows while empowering the next wave of biological discovery. The company’s sustainable approach uses no harsh chemicals, preserving DNA integrity while enabling the synthesis of longer, more complex sequences. Ansa operates under a rigorous biosecurity framework and complies fully with the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy Framework for Nucleic Acid Synthesis Screening. For more information about Ansa’s products, visit www.ansabio.com/products.

About Ansa Biotechnologies

Ansa Biotechnologies is redefining DNA synthesis with a bold commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and success. The Ansa On-Time Guarantee is simple and clear: your complete order on time or it’s free. This unprecedented level of service reliability and predictability is made possible by Ansa’s dedicated team of experts and proprietary enzymatic synthesis platform, which can rapidly and accurately produce even the highly complex DNA elements that challenge legacy approaches. Products are delivered as sequence-perfect clonal DNA or sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments. Headquartered in Emeryville, CA, Ansa is empowering a global community of scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in healthcare, life sciences, and other industries powered by synthetic DNA. Discover more at ansabio.com or follow the company on X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

Ansa Biotechnologies and the Ansa Biotechnologies logo are trademarks of Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.

Media Contact

Andrew Noble

(415) 722-2129

andrew@bioscribe.com