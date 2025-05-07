Ansa Biotechnologies Breaks Traditional Synthetic DNA Length Barriers and Redefines Future of Life Science Research

Company begins accepting early access orders for complex DNA up to 50 kb in length

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnsaOnTimeGuarantee--Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., the trusted partner for DNA synthesis, today announced the launch of its 50 kb DNA synthesis early access program, providing customers with extremely long and complex DNA sequences in less than four weeks. DNA products of this length are essential for applications including synthetic genomics, metabolic engineering, agricultural research, and next-generation cell and gene therapies. Ansa will share more information about the early access program and showcase its ultra-rapid and highly accurate enzymatic DNA synthesis technology in booth #312 at the Global Synthetic Biology (SynBioBeta) Conference this week in San Jose, Calif.

"Our experience with Ansa Biotechnologies has been excellent. The company successfully delivered a set of complex, repetitive sequences up to 41 kb that several other companies had declined to synthesize, all in about half the time of current industry standards,” said George Church, PhD, Professor at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “The Ansa team is responsive, easy to work with, and consistently follows through.”

Ansa’s 50 kb DNA synthesis early access program builds on recent successes and sets a new industry benchmark for synthetic DNA delivery. Researchers can now order large constructs ranging from 7.5 kb to 50 kb. The program is designed to break traditional DNA length barriers, accelerate project timelines, and unlock transformative possibilities in many areas of life science research.

“For decades, scientists have been handcuffed by short DNA fragments, forced to stitch sequences together in their own labs through tedious cloning techniques,” said Jason T. Gammack, CEO of Ansa Biotechnologies. “Ansa is now changing the game by delivering longer, more complex DNA, all with a transparent and collaborative service model. This rapid increase in our product length — from only 600 bases a year ago to 7.5 kb more recently and now 50 kb through early access — illustrates our tireless dedication to empowering researchers so they can build without limits and innovate without compromise.”

Ansa’s synthesis services are powered by its proprietary enzymatic manufacturing process, which enables the direct synthesis of complex DNA sequences that are often difficult or even impossible to produce with legacy synthesis methods. The sequence-agnostic platform synthesizes DNA strands up to 750 bases long, which are then rapidly assembled into plasmids up to 50 kb. Once synthesized and assembled, constructs are verified using highly accurate long-read sequencing and a proprietary informatics pipeline to ensure that customers receive the exact DNA they ordered.

Unlike traditional chemical synthesis, Ansa’s enzymatic approach uses no harsh chemicals, avoiding damage to the DNA molecule and enabling the synthesis of longer, more complex sequences. Entirely manufactured in the USA, Ansa’s DNA products are easy to integrate into any experimental workflow — and are ready to power the next wave of biological innovation. For more information about Ansa’s products, please visit ansabio.com/products.

Global Synthetic Biology Conference

Ansa is a proud sponsor of the Global Synthetic Biology Conference this week in San Jose, Calif. Conference attendees can meet with the Ansa team, hear from customers, and learn about the new early access program at booth #312.

Featured Presentations

Pushing Boundaries: How Reliable DNA Synthesis Is Accelerating Innovation in Cell and Gene Therapy

Breakout session on Tuesday, May 6, 3:30 pm PDT

Revolutionizing the Customer Experience Through Seamless Access to Synthetic DNA Main stage on Wednesday, May 7, 10:45 am PDT

Jason T. Gammack, CEO of Ansa Biotechnologies

Reading and Writing: How Far, How Fast, and When?

Main stage on Wednesday, May 7, 11:25 am PDT

Featured panel participant: Jason T. Gammack

About Ansa Biotechnologies

Ansa Biotechnologies is redefining DNA synthesis with a bold commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and success. The Ansa On-Time Guarantee is simple and clear: your complete order on time or it’s free. This unprecedented level of service reliability and predictability is made possible by Ansa’s dedicated team of experts and proprietary enzymatic synthesis platform, which can rapidly and accurately produce even the highly complex DNA elements that challenge legacy approaches. Products are delivered as sequence-perfect clonal DNA or sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments. Headquartered in Emeryville, CA, Ansa is empowering a global community of scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in healthcare, life sciences, and other industries powered by synthetic DNA. Discover more at ansabio.com or follow the company on X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

