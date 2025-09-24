Anova Launches Global Clinical Registry to Accelerate Research and Access to Promising New Treatments

Anova has launched a global clinical registry to accelerate patient recruitment, speed accrual for sponsors of clinical trials globally

AnovaOS® global clinical registry provides a rich source of real-world data to inform clinical decision-making in clinical trials

Registry quality data can be used to support post-market surveillance programs, data-driven study design, and marketing approvals

The solution decreases the number of patients required to take less than effective treatments in clinical trial control groups

LONDON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#anova--Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova), a technology-enabled CRO dedicated to improving the conduct of clinical trials, has announced the launch of a global clinical registry to accelerate the development of promising new treatments. The 21 CFR Part 11 compliant AnovaOS® global clinical registry provides a rich source of real-world evidence about research sites and patients, administrative efficiency in the conduct of research, a tool for post-market surveillance, and information to support data-driven study design, with the effect of faster go-to-market timelines for sponsors.

The AnovaOS® SaaS solution streamlines access for those involved in research, accelerates throughput of new therapies, and provides a framework for collaboration, quality evidence generation and scientific insight. The platform enables clinical trials sponsors to connect with over 60,000 research-ready clinical research sites globally. Sites are increasingly using the platform to identify clinical trial opportunities for their patients.

New functionality enables registry-quality data collection and provides important new capabilities to support real-world-evidence studies, sharing of study control groups across studies, identification of highly-refined patient populations, and collection of quality data for compassionate use pathways to inform development efforts. For example, registry-quality data collected from the care of children with brain tumors can be used to compare against data on how patients receiving a new investigational drug are doing, to demonstrate if a treatment works and potentially secure marketing approval. In another example, companies developing drugs in the same indication can share the same control group to reduce cost and speed the conduct of their studies.

“The launch of Anova’s global clinical registry comes at a time when the life sciences industry is increasingly turning to global, data-driven solutions to accelerate innovation,” said Martin Walsh, President and Co-Founder at Anova. “The global clinical registry will be available to clinical trial sponsors, academic researchers, and healthcare partners, with strong safeguards in place to ensure patient privacy and compliance with global data protection regulations.”

About Anova

Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova) is technology enabled concierge research organization committed to accelerating clinical development for start-up biopharmaceutical companies utilizing the company’s proprietary technology platform (AnovaOS®). For more information, please visit www.anovaevidence.com.

