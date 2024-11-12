Annual Scientific Sessions for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Coming to Boston’s Seaport District August 2025

Pre-conference Course and General Session Registration Announcement for the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) announces a full program of events to be held at their annual Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, scheduled in 2025 for July 31 – August 3 hosted at the Omni Boston Seaport hotel in Boston, MA.

The scientific sessions will be held Fri., August 1 through Sun., August 3. A brand new pre-conference course will be offered July 31 that is aimed at educating medical professionals in their early stages of training with an interest in choosing cardiovascular disease prevention as their career path. This course will be offered to a select group of trainees, and will be sponsored by the ASPC to encourage more medical students to focus on the prevention of cardiovascular disease. Additional details are expected to be released in early 2025.

The ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention emphasizes inclusiveness and the care of all at risk for CVD. The 2.5-day program provides cutting-edge lectures, lively debates, and practical applications exploring the broad spectrum of preventive cardiology led by world-renowned experts in the field. The 2025 Planning Committee Chair, Dr. David Maron of Stanford University, shares that “The annual ASPC Congress is a great opportunity to learn about the latest developments in preventive cardiology, to interact with giants in the field, to see old friends, and to make new ones.”

The 2025 program includes sessions that provide the latest evidence on the full range of issues that preventive cardiologists and CVD prevention specialists deal with daily. Dr. Maron continues, “We will review career options in preventive cardiology, discuss the role of artificial intelligence and imaging in practice, do a deep dive into GLP-1s, and debate the future of preventive cardiology as a specialty.”

The full program agenda and faculty list is expected to be released in February 2025.

Additional information about the ASPC and its programs is available at www.aspconline.org.

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC)

The ASPC is a national organization representing a multidisciplinary group of clinicians and researchers who share an interest in and dedication to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-scientific-sessions-for-the-prevention-of-cardiovascular-disease-coming-to-bostons-seaport-district-august-2025-302303163.html

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology