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Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 16 March 2026

March 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B):  ALK-Abelló A/S held its Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2026.

The Annual General Meeting transacted the following business:

  • Approval of the annual report 2025 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management.
  • Resolution to declare that an ordinary dividend of DKK 1.6 per share of a nominal value of DKK 0.50, corresponding to a total dividend of DKK 355 million, was distributed to shareholders and that the remaining net profit of DKK 842 million was carried forward.
  • Adoption of the remuneration report for 2025.
  • Adoption of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year.
  • Re-election of Anders Hedegaard as the Chair of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-election of Lene Skole as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-election of Gitte Aabo, Lars Holmqvist, Jesper Høiland, Bertil Lindmark and Alan Main to the Board of Directors.
  • PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditor in respect of statutory financial reporting as well as sustainability reporting.
  • Adoption of the following proposal from the Board of Directors:
    1. Approval of the updated remuneration policy.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults. Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net.

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