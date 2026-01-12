Annexon Accelerating Next Generation Targeted Immunotherapy Platform for Treatment of Neuroinflammatory Diseases with Multiple Registrational Milestones in 2026

Tanruprubart MAA Filed with Potential to Be the First Targeted Fast-Acting Therapy for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS); BLA Submission with U.S./European Data Planned in 2026

Vonaprument Pivotal Phase 3 Topline Data for Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy (GA) on Track for Second Half of 2026 Evaluating Unprecedented Effect on Vision Protection

Proof-of-Concept Data for ANX1502, the First Oral C1 Inhibitor for Autoimmune Disease, Expected in 2026

Strong Financial Position Funds Operations into Late 2027 Well Past Anticipated Key Milestones

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies aimed at neuroinflammatory diseases that impact nearly 10 million people worldwide, today highlighted its 2026 strategic priorities and key milestones for its lead programs.

“2026 is a pivotal year for Annexon as we progress toward our first potential approval in GBS and pivotal Phase 3 data in GA,” said Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “Building on more than a decade of expertise stopping acute and chronic neuroinflammation at its source, our two registrational programs have both demonstrated meaningful patient benefit in well-controlled trials by significantly protecting function in devastating diseases. As a result, vonaprument and tanruprubart both have the potential to reset the standard of care in their respective diseases and help millions of patients live their best lives.”

Mr. Love continued, “With tanruprubart’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) filed in Europe and the U.S./European FORWARD trial underway to support a planned U.S. BLA submission in 2026, we are increasingly focused on our vonaprument GA program and its upcoming pivotal data later this year. The strong biologic rationale and unprecedented effect on vision protection demonstrated in the Phase 2 trial provide confidence in the potential of vonaprument to replicate the findings and thereby preserve vision for the eight million people worldwide living with GA. With seasoned leadership and a strong financial position, we are energized by the year ahead and the potential to deliver significant value for patients and stakeholders.”

2026 Strategic Priorities and Key Milestones

Vonaprument– Potential to be the first targeted vision-preserving therapy for GA

Ongoing Phase 3 ARCHER II trial is a global, pivotal, sham-controlled, double-masked trial. The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who experience a best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) 15-letter loss confirmed at two consecutive visits, measured at month 15. Enrollment of 659 patients completed ahead of schedule and exceeded target patient numbers. Patient selection profile similar to the Phase 2 trial, with enrichment strategies designed to include patients at higher risk for vision loss.

Global registration path established with U.S. and European regulators for ARCHER II, supporting the potential of vonaprument to be the first treatment approved for protection of vision in patients who have dry AMD with GA.

Consistent with its neuroprotective mechanism, vonaprument provided significant protection of photoreceptors within the center of the retina necessary for visual acuity and significantly protected vision on multiple clinical measures.

Annexon plans to host a GA Investor Day in March 2026 featuring management, key opinion leaders and retina experts to provide deeper insight on the vonaprument program and its potential impact in the GA landscape.

Next Milestone: Topline Phase 3 ARCHER II trial data expected in second half of 2026.



Tanruprubart – Potential to be the first targeted fast-acting therapy for GBS

MAA filed with European Medicines Agency with comprehensive data package demonstrating rapid impact on markers of neuroinflammation and disease activity, and patients recovering faster and more completely on both disability and functional outcome measures in placebo-controlled studies. Also submitted data showing improved outcomes versus standard of care intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) or plasma exchange (PE) in a Real-World Evidence study.

Ongoing open-label FORWARD study in the U.S. and Europe, designed to support a broad label across pediatric and adult patients and further expand the use of tanruprubart across geographies.

Next Milestone: BLA submission with U.S./European data from FORWARD trial planned in 2026.



ANX1502 for Autoimmune Conditions – First-in-kind oral small molecule with convenient and flexible dosing

Evaluation of pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) in relation to food intake, and reduction in complement activity (as a measure of target engagement), and bilirubin (as a measure of hemolysis) is ongoing in proof-of-concept (POC) trial in patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD).

Objective measurements of clinical activity in CAD patients are anticipated to be translatable across a host of neuromuscular autoimmune diseases.

Next Milestone: Update on POC trial in CAD anticipated in 2026.



About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies for nearly 10 million people worldwide living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases. Our founding scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of a potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss of function in a host of diseases. Our targeted therapies are designed to stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation at its source to provide meaningful functional benefit and alter the course of disease. Annexon’s mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

