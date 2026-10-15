Ankyra Therapeutics to Present Data at SITC 2026 Supporting Anchored Immunotherapy with Multiple Cancer-Fighting Agonists for Localized Tumor Treatment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ankyra Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering anchored immunotherapy to deliver better outcomes for people with cancer and other serious diseases, announced that three abstracts, including an oral presentation, will be featured at the 2026 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place November 4-8 in Phoenix, AZ.

The three accepted abstracts focus on preclinical data demonstrating how Ankyra’s anchored immunotherapy platform can be applied to multiple immune-modulating agonists, including CD40, CD28, CD137 (4-1BB), and IL-2/IL-15, to precisely target localized solid tumors and anchor powerful cancer-fighting therapeutics in the tumor microenvironment to minimize side effects and maximize therapeutic effect. These findings build on the company’s ongoing Phase 1 study of tolododekin alfa, a first-in-class IL-12-anchored immunotherapy that has demonstrated durable tumor retention, promising clinical activity, and a favorable safety profile. Together, the data highlight the versatility of Ankyra’s anchored immunotherapy platform and the potential to realize the promise of therapeutics previously shelved due to toxicity concerns.

“We look forward to presenting new data from our anchored immunotherapy platform and pipeline, including our CD40, CD28, CD137, and CD122 (IL-2/15Rβ) multi-agonists,” said Howard Kaufman, President and CEO of Ankyra Therapeutics. “Our next-generation local immunotherapies have the potential to completely change the cancer treatment continuum and our priority is now advancing them from the lab to the clinic to help address unmet needs for people with cancer.”

Presentation details:

Title: Anchored immunotherapy with CD137 (4-1BB) and CD122 (IL-2/15Rβ) multi-agonists induce monotherapy anti-tumor immunity and abscopal responses without systemic toxicity

Type: Oral Presentation

Oral Presentation Session: Cytokine Engineering and Clinical Translation

Cytokine Engineering and Clinical Translation Abstract: 1061

1061 Date / time : Friday, November 6, 2026 – 5:15-5:25pm MT

Friday, November 6, 2026 – 5:15-5:25pm MT Lead author: Robert G. Newman, PhD, Ankyra Therapeutics

Title: Safety and efficacy of ANK-302, an alum anchored CD28 and IL-2 bi-agonist in preclinical tumor models

Type: Poster Session

Poster Session Session: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies

Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies Abstract: 1067

1067 Date : Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, November 6, 2026 Lead author: Lisa Sturla, PhD, Ankyra Therapeutics

Title: Alum-anchored CD40–IL-2 multi-agonist (ANK-301) promotes local and abscopal anti-tumor immunity without systemic toxicity

Type: Poster Session

Poster Session Session: Immuno-Engineering

Immuno-Engineering Abstract: 930

930 Date : Saturday, November 7, 2026

Saturday, November 7, 2026 Lead author: Kanika Jain, PhD, Ankyra Therapeutics

About Ankyra Therapeutics

Ankyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering anchored immunotherapy to deliver better outcomes for people with cancer and other serious immune-mediated diseases. Powered by its novel anchoring platform, Ankyra engineers therapies that unlock the full therapeutic potential of immune-modulating drugs once limited by toxicity. Anchored immunotherapies are designed to stay precisely at the disease site, allowing higher doses for greater therapeutic impact while limiting systemic exposure. Ankyra is advancing a robust pipeline of first-in-class therapies and strategic collaborations to shape the next generation of immunotherapy. For more information, please visit www.ankyratx.com.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Howard L. Kaufman, MD

President and CEO, Ankyra Therapeutics, Inc.

info@ankyratx.com