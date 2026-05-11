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Ankyra Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Presentation of Anchored Immunotherapy Using Monoclonal Antibodies at PEGS Boston 2026

May 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ankyra Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering anchored immunotherapy to deliver better outcomes for people with cancer and other serious diseases, announced a poster presentation will be featured at the 2026 PEGS Boston Summit, taking place May 11-15 in Boston.



The presentation covers preclinical data supporting Ankyra’s anchored immunotherapy platform for local delivery and retention of monoclonal antibodies. The data expand the body of evidence on the versatility of the novel technology to anchor diverse payloads to maximize potency while eliminating systemic toxicities.

Presentation details:

  • Title: Anchored fully humanized monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment
  • Type: Poster Presentation
  • Poster number: A014
  • Session details: Poster session A, Monday, May 11-Tuesday, May 12
  • Presented by: Sailaja Battula, Ph.D., CSO, Ankyra Therapeutics

About Ankyra Therapeutics

Ankyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering anchored immunotherapy to deliver better outcomes for people with cancer and other serious immune-mediated diseases. Powered by its novel anchoring platform, Ankyra engineers therapies that unlock the full therapeutic potential of immune-modulating drugs once limited by toxicity. Anchored immunotherapies are designed to stay precisely at the disease site, allowing higher doses for greater therapeutic impact while limiting systemic exposure. Ankyra is advancing a robust pipeline of first-in-class therapies and strategic collaborations to shape the next generation of immunotherapy. For more information, please visit www.ankyratx.com.


Contacts

For Investor and Media Inquiries:
Howard L. Kaufman, MD
President and CEO, Ankyra Therapeutics, Inc.
info@ankyratx.com

Massachusetts Events Preclinical
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